USD/TRY leaps to a new all-time high beyond 7.61… again

- USD/TRY climbs further north of the 7.60 level on Monday.
- Wave of risk-off sentiment hits the EM FX space.
- Risks of a Balance of Payments crisis in Turkey stay on the rise.
The Turkish lira depreciates further vs. the greenback at the beginning of the week, lifting USD/TRY to fresh all-time highs beyond the 7.61 mark.
USD/TRY up on TRY-selling, dollar’s rally
The Turkish currency accelerated its downside on Monday following headlines citing the country’s buffers against a crisis of the balance of payments could be depleted (or on the way to depletion).
It is worth recalling that agency Moody’s cut Turkey’s sovereign debt rating to “junk” last week (in line with those of Egypt, Rwanda and Jamaica), while revising lower the outlook to “negative”, always on the back of rising risks over a balance of payments crisis.
Adding to the upside momentum in the pair, the prevailing risk-off sentiment is also collaborating with the dollar’s firm demand.
In the docket, Turkey’s Consumer Confidence is due on Tuesday ahead of Manufacturing Confidence, Capacity Utilization and the CBRT monetary policy meeting on Thursday.
USD/TRY key levels
At the moment the pair is gaining 0.97% at 7.6144 and faces the next hurdle at 7.6170 (all-time high Sep.21). On the downside, immediate support is located at 7.4360 (21-day SMA) seconded by 7.4124 (low Sep.10) and then 7.2961 (low Aug.28).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
