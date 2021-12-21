USD/TRY hovers around 13.00 as Turkey’s President Erdogan reveals a program to protect savers

- The USD/TRY edges low during the New York session, down some1.96%.
- Erdogan’s revealed a program that protects savings from lira’s fluctuations vs. the greenback, the TRY slightly appreciates.
- USD/TRY Technical Outlook: Despite the recent dip spurred by measures to stabilize the Turkish lira, it has an upward bias.
The Turkish lira recovers some of its losses, is trading at 12.9561 during the New York session at the time of writing. The market sentiment is upbeat, as shown by risk-sensitive currencies rising, which benefits Emerging Markets peers. Nevertheless, the lira whipsawed between gains and losses in the last couple of trading days against the greenback, as the CBRT has made 500 basis points cut to its interest rates, despite heightened inflation meandering around the 20%.
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan revealed a program that protects savings from fluctuations in the lira. While that measure shored up the Turkish peer declines, the Borsa Istanbul Index continues its free-fall with a 7.5% decline, triggering another halt to its operations.
Analysts at TD securities commented that in the short term, “the government may have its way and enjoy the current currency rally.” Further added that it will be difficult for the government to maintain its credibility because the commitment will be too big to be sustainable.
That said, the USD/TRY will still be fluctuating within an extensive range, so traders should be aware of developments in Turkey.
USD/TRY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/TRY daily chart depicts that the pair has an upward bias. However, the downward move spurred by the news of Erdogan’s implementing measures to protect savers stalled around the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 11.3800, bouncing off towards current price levels, as market participants assess what would be the outcome of the Turkish lira in the near and mid-term.
To the upside, the first resistance would be the confluence of daily tops around 13.8722. A breach of the latter would open the door towards the December 13 swing high at 14.6064, followed by a test of December 17 high at 17.04.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD erases daily gains, trades below 1.1300
EUR/USD climbed to a session high of 1.1303 earlier in the day but struggled to gather bullish momentum. With markets staying relatively quiet amid a lack of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the pair turned flat on the day near 1.1280 heading into the American session.
GBP/USD consolidates daily gains around 1.3250
GBP/USD gained traction in the early European session on Brexit headlines and climbed to the 1.3250 area. With trading action turning subdued the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase. Investors eye Omicron-related news.
Gold flirts with 200/100-DMAs confluence, just below $1,800
Omicron fears, weaker USD assisted gold to gain some positive traction on Tuesday. The Fed's hawkish outlook, rising US bond yields capped gains amid the risk-on mood.
Elon Musk gives Dogecoin another life but DOGE is bent on triggering a 50% crash
Dogecoin price is at an inflection point at $0.16 and a nudge could trigger a catastrophic correction. A break above the $0.215 hurdle will invalidate the bearish thesis for DOGE.
NKE just does it again with earnings beat on top and bottom
Nike reported earnings after the close on Monday. NKE stock is higher after a beat on revenue and earnings per share. Nike says Vietnam production levels are now back to 80% of prior volumes.