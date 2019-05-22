USD/TRY flirts with multi-day peaks above 6.10

- USD/TRY pushes higher and surpasses the 6.10 handle.
- US-China trade, domestic politics remain in focus.
- Capacity Utilization, Manufacturing Confidence next on the docket.
The selling mood around the Turkish Lira is picking up further pace today and pushes USD/TRY to fresh tops in beyond the 6.10 mark.
USD/TRY keeps looking to trade, EM sentiment
The pair is threatening to break above the multi-session sideline theme, trading at shouting distance from the key 6.10 handle and posting gains for the second straight session.
In the meantime, TRY appears to have resumed the downside as of late, particularly after the Turkish central bank (CBRT) restarted the auctions of the One-Week Repo Rate at 24.0%. It is worth recalling that the CBRT suspended these auctions a couple of weeks ago in order to prevent further deterioration of the currency, forcing banks to borrow at the higher overnight rate at 25.5%.
In the domestic calendar, Capacity Utilization figures are due tomorrow seconded by the Manufacturing Confidence gauge, both for the month of May.
What to look for around TRY
Volatility around the Turkish Lira has subsided somewhat as of late, although the broader sentiment around the EM FX space should continue to influence on the currency as well as tensions on the US-China trade front. In addition, friction between the AKP and its main opposition party ahead of the municipal elections in Istanbul is also emerging as another source for Lira volatility in the next days. Further out, potential US sanctions following the purchase of the Russian missile defence system keeps lingering over the country as well as sanctions over Iranian crude oil exports. Adding insult to injury, the independence and credibility of the CBRT should remain under the microscope against the omnipresent conflict between the Erdogan’s administration and bank’s authorities.
USD/TRY key levels
At the moment the pair is gaining 0.86% at 6.1040 and faces the next hurdle at 6.1311 (high May 13) seconded by 6.2457 (2019 high May 9) and then 6.8353 (high Aug. 30 2018). On the other hand, a breach of 5.9472 (low May 10) would aim for 5.7094 (low Apr.17) and finally 5.6540 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD bounces from lowest since 2017 on falling US yields
EUR/USD hit 1.1107, the lowest since June 2017 but rebounded as Markit's PMIs missed and US yields hit the lowest since December 2017. Earlier, trade tensions and weak German data.
GBP/USD struggles amid political turmoil
GBP/USD trades in the mid-1.2600s, off the lows as the USD loses ground alongside yields. Earlier, the pound was pressured as UK PM May pulled the Brexit bill amid growing calls for her to quit.
USD/JPY trades at weekly lows near 109.70 as risk aversion dominates
The USD/JPY pair met a renewed selling pressure in the American trading hours amid intensifying flight-to-safety and touched its lowest level in a week at 109.68.
FOMC Minutes April 30-May 1: Patience reaffirmed
The edited minutes of the April 30th-May 1st FOMC meeting observed that economic growth in the first quarter was stronger than anticipated but that it would probably slow as the year progressed.
Gold jumps to weekly tops and retreats, still well bid near $1280 level amid risk-off mood
Gold built on its intraday positive move and spiked to fresh weekly tops, around the $1284 region in the last hour, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.