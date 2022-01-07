USD/TRY extends four-day winning streak, closes in on 14.00

- USD/TRY keeps pushing higher, as bulls look to recapture the 14.00 barrier.
- The lira tumbles on Turkish Finance Minister’s comments, inflation woes.
- Hawkish Fed outlook supports the pair, with acceptance above 14.00 awaited.
USD/TRY is posting small gains so far this Friday, extending the bullish momentum into the fourth straight trading day.
Bulls look to recover ground above the 14.00 level, in the face of the ongoing descent in the Turkish lira. The beleaguered currency has lost almost 22% in the last nine trading sessions, with the latest decline attributed to the comments from the country’s Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati.
Nebati said that the government would now prioritize the fight against high inflation but added that it had abandoned "orthodox policies" and was charting its own course.
Meanwhile, concerns over Turkey’s soaring inflation also weigh on the lira. Simone Kaslowski, chairman of Turkey's leading TUSIAD business association, said earlier this week that the leap in annual inflation to 36.1% clearly showed the need to reconsider the policy steps Turkey has taken, per Business Recorder.
On the other side, the recent strength in the US dollar and the Treasury yields on the hawkish Fed’s outlook has also helped the upside momentum in the currency pair.
Attention now turns towards the US Nonfarm Payrolls for fresh trading impetus, with a robust report likely to bolster the pair’s upsurge while throwing lira under the bus.
USD/TRY: Technical outlook
Looking at USD/TRY’s technical chart, the pair is yearning to find acceptance above the 14.00 supply zone, having found a strong foothold above the previous resistance of the 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA), now at 13.33.
If the 14.00 mark is regained convincingly, then buyers will look up to the December 21 high of 14.14.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trading firmer above the midline, allowing more room for the upside.
Meanwhile, a sustained break below the 21-DMA will knock the rates down towards the January 3 low of 12.75.
The next strong support is seen at the bullish 50-DMA of 12.27.
USD/TRY: Daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD returns to 1.1300 area following initial spike after US NFP data
EUR/USD jumped to a fresh daily high above 1.1320 with the initial reaction to the mixed US December jobs report but erased a large portion of its gains. Although the increase in US Nonfarm Payrolls missed the market expectation, annual wage inflation came in higher than forecast.
GBP/USD stays in daily range below 1.3550 following mixed US jobs report
GBP/USD continues to trade in its daily range below 1.3550 as investors assess the impact of the US December jobs report on the Fed's policy outlook. Nonfarm Payrolls increase by only 199,000 but Average Hourly Earnings rose by 0.6% on a monthly basis.
GBP/USD stays in daily range below 1.3550 following mixed US jobs report
GBP/USD continues to trade in its daily range below 1.3550 as investors assess the impact of the US December jobs report on the Fed's policy outlook. Nonfarm Payrolls increase by only 199,000 but Average Hourly Earnings rose by 0.6% on a monthly basis.
Gold drops below $1,790 as US T-bond yields climb higher
Gold came under renewed pressure and fell to a fresh daily low below $1,790 in the early American session. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 2% at 1.76% after the data from the US showed a stronger-than-expected increase in wage inflation despite dismal NFP growth.
Shiba Inu price could surge 30% if SHIB can overcome this hurdle
Shiba Inu price has produced two areas of liquidity in the opposite direction. In addition, is one hurdle that blocks the path for SHIB and might hinder the bullish outlook.