USD/TRY drops to three-day lows near 5.68 ahead of FOMC

- USD/TRY moves lower to the 5.68 area, 3-day lows.
- Higher oil prices keep TRY bid today.
- US FOMC meeting coming up next in the calendar.
The Turkish Lira is extending the upbeat momentum so far this week and is now dragging USD/TRY to the area of multi-day lows in the 5.6800 region.
USD/TRY focused on data, FOMC
TRY has started the week on a positive footing and is dragging the pair to fresh weekly lows near the 5.68 handle on the back of higher crude oil prices, increasing effervescence in the Middle East and prospects of Fed easing later today.
In fact, TRY is deriving extra buying pressure despite the recent developments in crude oil, in particular after the drone attacks to Saudi oil facilities last Saturday. Investors continue to view the upcoming rate cut by the Fed as an opportunity to increase the positions in high-yield currencies, thus lending extra support to the EM FX space.
In the domestic docket, the CBRT will publish its monetary policy minutes from the last meeting on Thursday ahead of the Central Government Debt Stock on Friday. On Monday, Turkish Retail Sales contracted 1.5% on a monthly basis during July and 3.7% from a year earlier. In addition, the Unemployment rate rose to 13.0% on a year to June, while the Employment rate ticked a tad lower to 46.4% during the same period.
USD/TRY key levels
At the moment the pair is losing 0.21% at 5.6826 and faces the next support at 5.6695 (55-day SMA) seconded by 5.6483 (monthly low Sep.12) and then 5.6109 (200-day SMA). On the upside, a surpass of 5.7453 (21-day SMA) would aim for 5.7760 (100-day SMA) and finally 5.7913 (high Sep.11).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
