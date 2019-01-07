- USD/TRY falls to the 5.6200 area, lowest since mid-April.
- Turkey manufacturing PMI improves to 47.9 in June.
- TRY gains ground on shrinking odds of US sanctions.
The Turkish Lira has started the week with strong gains vs. the greenback, dragging USD/TRY to fresh 3-month lows in the 5.6200 region.
USD/TRY sold off after Trump-Erdogan meeting
TRY is trading on positive footing after the meeting between President Trump and Turkey’s R.T.Erdogan at the G-20 summit alleviated concerns over potential US sanctions against the country following the purchase of the Russian defence system.
At the constructive meeting, President Trump talked down the possibility of sanctions, opening the door to other options when comes to the dispute involving the S-400 missile defence system and US-made F-35 jets.
Earlier in the day, Turkey’s manufacturing PMI rebounded to 47.9 during last month (from 45.3). Later in the week, key inflation figures tracked by the CPI and PPI are up on Wednesday seconded by Friday’s Treasury Cash Balance results.
What to look for around TRY
Recently, the CBRT left no doubts it will continue to support the current tight monetary conditions. However, the enduring disinflation process seen in past months opens the door to a potential shift from the central bank to a more accommodative stance, including the palpable chance of rate cuts despite this move on rates appears untimely in the near (and medium) term. In this regard, upcoming inflation figures (Wednesday) should be key. On the positive view, TRY could gain some support along with the rest of the EM FX space in response to the recent shift of the Federal Reserve to a more dovish view on it monetary conditions and the US-China trade truce. Still, the country needs to implement the much-needed structural reforms (announced in April) to bring in more stability and start a serious recovery in both economic activity and credibility.
USD/TRY key levels
At the moment the pair is down 2.53% at 5.6355 and a breakdown of 5.6247 (low Jul.1) would aim for 5.5934 (200-day SMA) and then 5.3918 (78.6% Fibo retracement of the 2019 rally). On the other hand, the next resistance aligns at 5.7935 (21-day SMA) followed by 5.8307 (38.2% Fibo retracement of the 2019 rally) and finally 5.9326 (monthly high Jun.14).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls after US ISM Manufacturing PMI beats
EUR/USD is falling and trading closer to 1.1300 after US ISM Manufacturing PMI beats with 51.7 points. Markets are digesting the US-Sino trade truce. Earlier, euro-zone missed expectations.
GBP/USD extends downfall below 1.2650 amid poor UK data
GBP/USD has dipped below 1.2650 as UK Manufacturing PMI missed with 48 points. US ISM Manufacturing PMI beat with 51.7. The USD has advanced after the trade-truce diminished expectations for deep Fed cut.
USD/JPY: Downside stalls near 108.10 amid US-China trade truce
USD/JPY gapped on the open on Monday as Presidents Trump and Xi agreed to resume trade talks. However, the optimism soon faded amid weak Asian manufacturing PMI reports and sent the rates back towards 108.10 region before recovering to 108.30/35.
Gold rebounds from lows, trades around $1390
The XAU/USD pair started the new week with a wide bearish gap after the U.S. and China have decided to restart trade talks following the meeting between Chinese President Xi and the U.S. President Trump at the G20 summit.
Reserve Bank of Australia Rate Decision Preview: Two makes a cycle
The RBA’s second rate cut in as many months, and together the first in almost three years are likely to be followed by others as the bank tries to stimulate the Australian economy in the face of ebbing domestic and global growth.