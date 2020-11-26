- USD/TRY adds to Wednesday’s losses around 7.85.
- The CBRT Minutes confirms the recent orthodox turn in monpol.
- Turkey’s Economic Sentiment and the CBRT FSR are due on Friday.
The Turkish lira advances further and forces USD/TRY to drop to 2-day lows in the 7.85 region on Thursday.
USD/TRY upside looks capped above 8.0000… for now
USD/TRY is down for the second consecutive session, extending the rejection from weekly highs near 8.05 recorded earlier in the week (November 24).
In its minutes from the latest monetary policy meeting, the CBRT stressed the return to the orthodoxy in monetary policy and confirmed the new market-friendly approach. On this, it is worth recalling that the central bank will only use the One-Week Repo Rate as the main policy tool from now on.
Extra buying interest around the lira emerges on Thursday after news cited the new economic team plans to lift restrictions weighing on the currency, particularly those regarding foreign banks and could include easing limits on currency swaps. The move mainly aims at re-building the depleted stock of the country’s FX reserves and increase transparency in the markets.
So far this year, Turkey’s FX reserves dropped by more than $82 billion (or 22%) and by half when comes to net reserves. Net reserves fell to the negative territory, however, if money borrowed from local banks via swaps are excluded.
USD/TRY key levels
At the moment the pair is losing 0.65% at 7.8568 and a drop below 7.5469 (100-day SMA) would expose 7.5119 (monthly low Nov.20) and then 7.3970 (horizontal support line off August’s top). On the other direction, the next hurdle emerges at 8.0423 (weekly high Nov.24) followed by 8.5777 (all-time high Nov.6) and finally 9.0000 (psychological hurdle).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
