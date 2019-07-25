USD/TRY drops from 2-week highs near 5.78 as CBRT delivers

- USD/TRY moves higher to multi-day tops near 5.78.
- CBRT cuts the One-Week Repo rate by 425 bps to 19.75%.
- Turkey Manufacturing Confidence dropped to 98.3 in July.
The Turkish Lira has quickly faded the spike to the vicinity of 5.78 vs. the greenback, with USD/TRY now returning to pre-CBRT levels in the sub-5.7100 zone.
USD/TRY unfazed by dovish CBRT
The pair has rapidly moved to 2-week highs in the proximity of 5.7800 after the Turkish central bank (CBRT) cut rates at today’s meeting, although the bull run was ephemeral.
In fact, newly appointed Governor M.Uysal delivered lower rates at his first event. The central bank reduced the key One-Week Repo Rate by 425 bps to 19.75%, the Late Liquidity Window to 19.75% (from 24%), the Overnight Borrowing Rate to 18.25% (from 22.5%) and the Overnight Lending Rate to 21.25% (from 25.5%).
The CBRT justified its decision in the persistent disinflation process along with the improvement seen in the inflation outlook, all in response to the current tight monetary conditions (until today). The central bank also emphasized the moderate recovery in economic activity, sustained by exports and tourism revenues.
USD/TRY key levels
At the moment the pair is losing 0.17% at 5.6971 and faces the next support at 5.5971 (low Jul.19) followed by 5.5741 (monthly low Jul.4) and then 5.5616 (200-day SMA). On the flip side, a surpass of 5.7727 (high Jul.25) would expose 5.7849 (monthly high Jul.8) and finally 5.8201 (55-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
