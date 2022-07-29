- USD/TRY trades at shouting distance from the 18.00 mark.
- The lira depreciates to levels last seen in December 2021.
- Turkey's trade deficit shrank to TL8.17B in June.
Extra selling pressure around the Turkish lira encourages USD/TRY to advance closer to the 18.00 mark on Friday, recording at the same time fresh cycle highs.
USD/TRY now focuses on inflation data
Sellers seem to be quite comfortable around the Turkish lira, as USD/TRY remains on track to close the third consecutive week with gains amidst the broader 7-month positive streak. So far, the lira shed more than 35%.
In the meantime, the prospects for further tightening by the Federal Reserve is expected to keep the EM FX well under pressure for the remainder of the year, while the war in Ukraine also poses increasing risks for both the economic outlook for Turkey and the currency.
In the domestic calendar, the trade deficit narrowed to TL 8.17B in June, while Foreign Arrivals rose by 145% in the year to June. Earlier in the week, the Economic Confidence Index eased a tad to 93.40 in July (from 93.60).
Moving forward, the lira and investors are predicted to trade on a cautious mood ahead of the critical inflation figures due next week, all after the CPI rose nearly 80% YoY in June.
What to look for around TRY
The upside bias in USD/TRY remains unchanged and stays on course to revisit the key 18.00 zone.
In the meantime, the lira’s price action is expected to keep gyrating around the performance of energy prices, which appear directly correlated to developments from the war in Ukraine, the broad risk appetite trends and the Fed’s rate path in the next months.
Extra risks facing the Turkish currency also come from the domestic backyard, as inflation gives no signs of abating, real interest rates remain entrenched in negative figures and the political pressure to keep the CBRT biased towards low interest rates remain omnipresent. In addition, there seems to be no Plan B to attract foreign currency in a context where the country’s FX reserves dwindle by the day.
Key events in Türkiye this week: Trade Balance (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: FX intervention by the CBRT. Progress (or lack of it) of the government’s new scheme oriented to support the lira via protected time deposits. Constant government pressure on the CBRT vs. bank’s credibility/independence. Bouts of geopolitical concerns. Structural reforms. Presidential/Parliamentary elections in June 23.
USD/TRY key levels
So far, the pair is gaining 0.14% at 17.9125 and faces the immediate target at 17.9519 (2022 high July 29) seconded by 18.2582 (all-time high December 20) and then 19.00 (round level). On the other hand, a breach of 17.1903 (weekly low July 15) would pave the way for 16.9316 (55-day SMA) and finally 16.0365 (monthly low June 27).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.0200 as dollar loses strength
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.0200 after having dropped toward 1.0150 with the initial reaction to hot US inflation data. The risk-positive market environment makes it difficult for the dollar to preserve its strength ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2200, erases daily losses
GBP/USD made a sharp U-turn in the American session and rose toward 1.2100 following the earlier selloff that was triggered by the US inflation report. The dollar is struggling to find demand as safe-haven flows continue to dominate the financial markets.
Gold reclaims $1,760 as US yields turn south
Gold has gathered bullish momentum following a dip below $1,760 earlier in the session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day, helping XAUUSD head towards the weekend on a firm footing.
Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin price has been extremely bullish ever since July 26, when it kick-started a second bullish leg. Regardless, BTC is yet to face another hurdle that will determine if there are buyers with conviction behind the recent run-up or if it is built on weak-handed longs.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!