USD/TRY climbs to multi-day highs near 8.7000

- USD/TRY pushes higher and approaches the 8.70 area.
- No surprises after the CBRT kept the steady hand at its meeting.
- Dollar’s improved mood also helps with the upside in the pair.
The Turkish lira depreciates further and now lifts USD/TRY to fresh multi-day highs around 8.670.
USD/TRY weaker on USD-rally, CBRT inaction
USD/TRY advances uninterruptedly since Monday and almost fully retraced last week’s drop to as low as the 8.28 zone (June 11).
The lira started the week on the defensive and intensified the selling bias after the Biden-Erdogan meeting yielded no progress regarding Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 defence missile system on Tuesday.
Extra weakness in the currency turned up today following the decision by the Turkish central bank (CBRT) to leave the One-Week Repo Rate unchanged at 19.00%. In the statement, the central bank reiterated that both inflation and inflation expectations remain high, while the level of the policy rate will be determined above the inflation.
In addition, the strong buying interest in the dollar in the wake of the FOMC event on Wednesday also lends extra wings to the weekly leg higher in spot.
What to look for around TRY
The outlook for the Turkish lira continues to deteriorate almost on a daily basis, as rumours of interest rate cuts keep running in the background and remain supported by the Erdogan’s administration. Despite inflation appears to have peaked in April, it still remains (very) high and a move on rates in the short-term horizon seems to have lost some motivation for the time being. In the meantime, political effervescence within the ruling AK Party, the impact of the pandemic on the economic outlook, high unemployment and the so far utter absence of any intentions to implement the much-needed structural reforms remain poised to keep the lira under perseverant pressure.
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Potential US/EU sanctions against Ankara. Government pressure on the CBRT vs. bank’s credibility/independence. Bouts of geopolitical concerns. Much-needed structural reforms. Growth outlook vs. progress of the coronavirus pandemic. Capital controls? The IMF could step in to bring in financial assistance.
USD/TRY key levels
So far, the pair is gaining 1.03% at 8.6793 and faces the next resistance at 8.7472 (all-time high Jun.4) ahead of 9.0000 (round level). On the other hand, a drop below 8.3569 (50-day SMA) would aim 8.2803 (monthly low Jun.11) and finally 8.2161 (low May 7).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD collapses below 1.1950 on Fed-fueled dollar strength
EUR/USD has extended its falls below 1.1950, trading at the lowest since mid-April. The dollar has resumed its gains related to the hawkish Fed meeting on Wednesday, where the bank signaled tapering bond buys and raising rates will come sooner. Jobless claims missed estimates with 412K.
GBP/USD extends falls to 1.3950 in the Fed aftermath
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3950, the lowest since early May. The Federal Reserve signaled it is set to discuss tightening its policy sooner than expected amid faster growth and rising inflation. Sterling is suffering from the spread of COVID-19 in the UK.
GBP/USD extends falls to 1.3950 in the Fed aftermath
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3950, the lowest since early May. The Federal Reserve signaled it is set to discuss tightening its policy sooner than expected amid faster growth and rising inflation. Sterling is suffering from the spread of COVID-19 in the UK.
This DeFi coin went from $65 to $0 in just a few hours
The fallout of TITAN token tracks back to Iron Finance and its multi-chain, partially collateralized stablecoin – IRON. While the mishap cost investors millions of dollars, the team has yet to comment on what transpired.
Federal Reserve ups the ante on inflation, growth and interest rates
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did his best to sound equivocal on the US economy, inflation and interest rates, but markets were having none, or at least very little, of it. Economic growth estimate rises to 7% from 6.5%.