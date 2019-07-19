USD/TRY climbs to 5.65 on renewed US-Turkey dispute

- USD/TRY met initial support in the 5.60 neighbourhood.
- US-Turkey tensions back in centre stage on F-35, S-400.
- Turkey End year CPI Forecast next on tap.
The Turkish Lira has given away initial gains and is now lifting USD/TRY to the vicinity of 5.65, or daily highs.
USD/TRY re-focused on US-Turkey tensions
After four consecutive daily pullbacks, spot is now showing some recovery after briefly testing 2-week lows in sub-5.6000 zone.
Sellers appear to have returned to the Lira after the US excluded Turkey from the F-35 programme, all in response to the purchase of the Russian S-400 defence missile system. Despite Ankara censured the unilateral initiative by the US and advocated for the continuation of the negotiations between both countries, speculations of potential US sanctions have gained momentum in past hours.
Fanning the geopolitical flames, Russia is said to have offered Turkey advanced SU-35 jets.
In the data space, Turkey’s End of Year CPI Forecast is due later, while the flash reading of the US Consumer Sentiment by the U-Mich index will be the salient event in the US calendar.
What to look for around TRY
Recently, the newly appointed CBRT Governor M.Uysal left no doubts the central bank will continue to support price stability in a context of total independence. This view will surely be put to the test at the next monetary policy meeting later in the month. However, the enduring disinflation process looks unabated, as reflected in the performance of consumer prices during June and this could open the door to a potential shift from the central bank to a looser monetary stance, including the palpable chance of rate cuts despite this move on rates appears somewhat untimely in the near term. On another direction, the country needs to implement the much-needed structural reforms (announced in April) to bring in more stability and start a serious recovery in both economic activity and credibility.
USD/TRY key levels
At the moment the pair is gaining 0.71% at 5.6482 and a surpass of 5.7000 (21-day SMA) would expose 5.7556 (100-day SMA) and then 5.7849 (high Jul.8). On the downside, the next support aligns at 5.5971 (low Jul.19) followed by 5.5741 (monthly low Jul.4) and then 5.5639 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls further as USD picks up bids on Fed's Bullard
The EUR/USD pair came under fresh selling pressure and fell further below the 1.1250 level after the comments from Fed's Bullard bolstered the broad USD recovery. Bullard said that he sees no need for a larger rate cut.
GBP/USD drops back towards 1.2500, US data eyed
The latest recovery attempt in the GBP/USD pair lost legs near 1.2535 region, driving the rates back towards the 1.25 handle amid widening UK budget deficit and broad US dollar strength. Focus on US data.
USD/JPY: bears pausing, still in control
Japanese National Inflation steady at 0.7%YoY in June. US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index expected at 98.5 in July. USD/JPY corrective advance falling short of signaling an interim bottom in place.
Gold consolidates around $ 1440, eyes US data for fresh direction
Gold (futures on Comex) extends its side-trend around the 1440 mark into the mid-European session, having stalled its retreat from 2019 highs of 1454 near 1437 region.
Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey preview: The pool of happiness spreads
The University of Michigan will issue its preliminary Survey of Consumers for July on Friday July 18th at 12:30 pm GMT. Consumer sentiment expected to gain modestly in July. Optimism should be supported by strong June jobs report.