USD/TRY climbs to 3-day highs around 8.6000

- USD/TRY reverses part of recent losses, back around 8.60.
- Turkey’s Consumer Confidence eased to 79.5 in July.
- Markets in Turkey will be closed this week due to holiday.
The Turkish lira gives away part of the recent gains and lifts USD/TRY back to the 8.6000 region at the beginning of the week.
USD/TRY up on dollar gains, risk aversion
The perseverant risk aversion lends extra support to the dollar in detriment of the riskier assets/high yielders on Monday. The move in the buck encourages the pair to reverse six consecutive daily pullbacks and bounce off lows in the key 8.50 zone (July 16).
The recent (unusual?) strength in the lira appears propped up by the so far tight stance from the Turkish central bank (CBRT), which left the One-Week Repo Rate unchanged at 19.00% for the fourth consecutive month last week. The CBRT’s statement reiterated the bank’s commitment to fight the current high inflation and that the policy rate will be set above the inflation rate.
It is worth recalling that inflation in Turkey unexpectedly edged higher in June vs. speculations that consumer prices could have already peaked earlier in the year. Investors continue to pencil in the resumption of the easing cycle by the CBRT at some point towards the end of the current year.
In the domestic calendar, Turkey’s Consumer Confidence receded to 79.5 for the current month (from 81.7).
On another front, the Turkish stock market will be closed the rest of the week due to the Eid-al-Adha holiday.
USD/TRY key levels
So far, the pair is gaining 0.75% at 8.5706 and faces the next hurdle at 8.6733 (monthly high Jul.8) followed by 8.7974 (all-time high Jun.25) ahead of 9.0000 (round level). On the downside, a drop below 8.4928 (monthly low Jul.16) would aim for 8.2803 (monthly low Jun.11) and finally 8.2613 (100-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off 15-week low as US yields tumble
EUR/USD has recaptured 1.18 after hitting the lowest since early April. US 10-year Treasury yields have tumbled below 1.22%, pushing the dollar down after it surged beforehand. Concerns about the Delta covid variant and higher inflation are weighing on sentiment.
GBP/USD hits three-month low under 1.37 on dollar strength
GBP/USD has dipped under 1.37, the lowest since mid-April. The safe-haven dollar is gaining ground across the board as the Delta covid strain spreads quickly. Concerns about rising infections in the UK increase as the country reopens.
XAU/USD remains on track to test key $1792 support
Gold price remains vulnerable as risk-off flows boost the US dollar. ‘Sell everything mode’ engulfs gold price amid Delta covid strain woes.
Shiba Inu price at now-or-never moment as bulls walk on thin ice
Shiba Inu price has been on a downswing since July 6 after a failed attempt to slice through the high probability reversal zone. This descent is now trading above two pivotal support barriers.
Delta Doom is set to storm America, the dollar could emerge as top dog
The Delta covid variant is set to spread across Europe and the US. High transmissibility and insufficient vaccination levels could grind economies to a new halt. The safe-haven dollar may be the short-term beneficiary.