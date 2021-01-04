USD/TRY challenges multi-month lows around 7.3200

- USD/TRY trades on the defensive near 7.3200 on Monday.
- Dollar weakness, risk-on favour the EM FX space.
- Turkey’s CPI rose 1.25% MoM, 14.6% YoY in December.
The Turkish lira starts the year on a positive note vs. the greenback and drags USD/TRY to fresh lows in the 7.3200 region, where some support appears to have emerged so far.
USD/TRY weaker on USD sell-off
USD/TRY trades with a downside bias at the beginning of the new year amidst the broad-based selling mood hitting the US dollar and persistent inflows into the EM FX space and the rest of the risk galaxy.
The pair is navigating its fourth consecutive week with losses so far, as the lira remains well supported by the recent turn to a more orthodox monetary policy stance from the Turkish central bank (CBRT). In addition, the (now) more market friendly approach from the Erdogan’s administration has been also lending extra support to the currency and restored some credibility to both Turkey and the central bank.
Earlier in the session, inflation figures in Turkey showed consumer prices tracked by the CPI rose at an annualized 14.6% in December (from 14.03%) and 1.25% (from 2.30%). In addition, the Manufacturing PMI remained (just) within the expansion territory at 50.8 (from 51.4) and Producer Prices rose 25.15% YoY and 2.36% inter-month.
USD/TRY key levels
At the moment the pair is losing 0.44% at 7.3762 and a drop below 7.3034 (monthly low Dec.30) would expose 7.3016 (200-day SMA) and then 7.2019 (low Aug.21). On the flip side, the next resistance emerges at 7.7233 (100-day SMA) followed by 7.8531 (55-day SMA) and finally 8.0250 (monthly high Dec.11).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.23 amid worsening market mood
EUR/USD is trading below 1.23, up on the day but off the highs. The market mood has somewhat soured as concerns about the resurgence of coronavirus is outweighing vaccine hopes. Tensions are mounting ahead of Tuesday's special elections in Georgia.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.36 on fears of new UK lockdown
GBP-USD has dropped below 1.36 as UK PM Johnson is reportedly preparing to announce a new and strict nationwide lockdown amid an increase in covid cases. Britain began administering the AstraZeneca vaccine on Monday.
Gold: Rallies to near two-month tops, around $1935-36 region
A combination of factors assisted gold to gain some strong positive traction on Monday. The prevalent USD selling bias was seen as a key factor that benefitted the commodity. Worries about the continuous surge in COVID cases remained supportive of the move.
Ethereum shows muscle, razes levels massively
2021 has started impressively in the altcoin segment of the crypto market, seizing the first concession in many weeks that King Bitcoin has allowed. Altcoins have taken it and have grown the rest-of-the-market segment.
US Dollar Index: Next stop at 89.22
The index starts the new year on the negative side and extends the drop to fresh lows in the 89.40 region.