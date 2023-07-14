USD/TRY braces for fresh all-time high past 26.00 as US Dollar bears take a breather ahead of mid-tier data

- USD/TRY picks up bids to reverse early-week retreat from all-time high, stays sidelined.
- Fears of CBRT rate hike jostle with receding concerns about hawkish Fed moves to restrict immediate Turkish Lira moves.
- Risk catalysts, US consumer-centric data eyed for clear directions
USD/TRY reverses the previous day’s losses while rising to 26.13 heading into Friday’s European session. In doing so, the Turkish Lira (TRY) pair justifies the US Dollar’s corrective bounce from the multi-day low amid sluggish trading hours ahead of mid-tier US consumer-centric data.
That said, the USD/TRY pair previously prod the bulls amid a reduction in the Turkish Unemployment Rate, to 9.5% in May from 10.2% prior, as well as due to the upbeat Industrial Production for May which improved to -0.2% YoY versus -1.2% previous readings.
Apart from that, the growing concerns about the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) nearness to the policy pivot, backed by downbeat US inflation clues, also allowed the USD/TRY pair to retreat from an all-time high.
Even so, the market’s latest consolidation ahead of the preliminary readings of July’s US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, as well as the Five-Year Consumer Inflation Expectations, allows the US Dollar to pare the biggest weekly loss in eight months and favor the USD/TRY bulls. It should be noted that the US Dollar Index (DXY) rebounds from the April 2022 lows to 99.80 by the press time, snapping the six-day downtrend of late.
It should be noted that the hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller joined mixed mood to underpin the USD/TRY rebound of late, via the US Dollar’s bounce.
That said, S&P500 Futures retreated from the yearly top whereas the US Treasury bond yields print mild gains around 3.78% and 4.65% by the press time, after refreshing a two-week low the previous day.
Above all, concerns that the monetary policy divergence between the Fed and the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) will last longer than expected, as well as downbeat Turkish statistics on a longer framework, keeps the USD/TRY bulls hopeful of witnessing a fresh record high.
Technical analysis
Despite the recent pick-up in the USD/TRY prices, the pair remains within a two-week-old trading range, between 25.82 and 26.16, which in turn suggests further inaction by the Turkish Lira (TRY) pair. However, the RSI (14) line remains firmer while the MACD indicator seems fading bearish bias of late, suggesting further upside of the quote.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD refreshes multi-month top above 1.1200
EUR/USD picks up bids to refresh a 16-month high above 1.1200 early Friday, rising for the seventh consecutive day to brace for the biggest weekly gain since November 2022. Euro sellers need validation from 1.1180 and mid-tier US/EU data for return.
GBP/USD consolidates near 15-month high, around 1.3130 area; bullish potential intact
GBP/USD enters a bullish consolidation phase and trades just below the 15-month peak. Bets that the Fed will soon end its rate-hiking cycle undermine the USD and lend support. Expectations for further policy tightening by the BoE also contribute to limiting the slide.
Gold remains sideways around $1,960
Gold price is demonstrating a non-directional performance from Thursday after a stalwart rally to near $1,960.00. The precious metal has failed to capitalize on soft inflation and PPI June report, which cleared that households’ demand has turned subdued.
SEC responds to Court’s ruling about XRP not being a security
The US SEC has responded to the Court’s determination about XRP not being a security. The response comes after Judge Torres drew a line between token sales to institutional investors and the general public.
Calls for a Fed pause ring louder
After we had already seen the market react in a big way to Wednesday’s round of soft Consumer Price Index data, we got to see plunging producer prices on Thursday, well below forecast.