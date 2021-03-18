USD/TRY bounces off lows near 7.3200 on hawkish CBRT

- USD/TRY loses further ground and tests the 7.3200 area.
- The CBRT surprised markets by hiking rates to 19.00%.
- Investors’ focus should now shift to the inflation performance.
The Turkish lira gains extra ground and drags USD/TRY to new 2-day lows in the 7.3200 region on Thursday.
USD/TRY weaker post-CBRT unexpected hike
USD/TRY resumes the weekly downside and leaves behind Wednesday’s advance after the CBRT caught markets off guard by rising the key One-Week Repo Rate by 200 bps to 19.00%, more than initially estimated.
The CBRT therefore keeps intact its commitment to fight inflation via tighter monetary conditions and reinforces its November shift to an orthodox stance.
Moving forward, investors’ attention should gyrate to the performance of domestic consumer prices, as inflation is likely to have peaked in February with the CPI rising at an annualized 15.6%.
So far this week, the lira has appreciated nearly 2.6% vs. the greenback and around 5.5% on a monthly basis.
What to look for around TRY
The lira regained some ground following new yearly peaks just below the 7.8000 level (March 9). The improved sentiment in the dollar has been undermining the lira’s momentum since mid-February, which has been sustained by the CBRT’s commitment to fight high inflation via an orthodox approach from the monetary conditions. Additionally, the central bank appears to have reclaimed some lost credibility/independence since November, and this is no minor issue considering the well-known opinion of President Erdogan when comes to higher interest rates. The lira will closely follow this theme in 2021 along with the Biden’s Administration stance on Turkey, the evolution of domestic inflation, the post-pandemic recovery and occasional bouts of geopolitical effervescence.
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Carry trade expected to benefit the lira into H2 2021. Potential US/EU sanctions against Ankara. Government pressure on the CBRT vs. bank’s credibility/independence. Bouts of geopolitical concerns. Much-needed structural reforms. Growth outlook vs. progress of the coronavirus pandemic.
USD/TRY key levels
At the moment the pair is down 1.88% at 7.3528 and a drop below 7.3217 (wekly low Mar.18) would aim for 7.2197 (monthly low Mar.1) and then 6.8923 (2021 low Feb.16). On the flip side, the next hurdle aligns at 7.7772 (2021 high Mar.9) followed by 8.0250 (monthly high Dec.7 2020) and finally 8.0423 (high Nov.24 2020).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats ahead of Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD trades around 1.1950, reversing some of the post-FOMC rise towards 1.20. The Fed pledged to keep loose policy for longer. A speech by ECB President Lagarde and US economic data awaited.
GBP/USD slips as US yields rise, ahead of BOE
GBP/USD has dropped from the highs above 1.40 after US ten-year yields jumped to 1.70% in a counter move to the Fed's dovish decision. The BOE is set to leave rates unchanged and acknowledge better prospects.
XAU/USD defends $1730 despite surging Treasury yields
Gold attempts a tepid bounce above $1730 after a knee-jerk slide. A sudden upsurge in the Treasury yields tempered gold’s upside. XAU/USD holds onto 100-HMA ahead of the US economic data.
Cardano: Bearish technical pattern risks massive downswing
Cardano’s listing on Coinbase Pro early this week was the main catalyst for the massive gains posted. The upcoming smart contract token recovered from the dip marginally under $1. The MACD indicator has a bullish impulse, suggesting that bulls are not ready to give up control.
Boeing Co soars as the world inches closer to travel reopening
NYSE:BA gains 3.28% as markets whipsaw after Federal Reserve announcement. Boeing aircraft sales outpace order cancellations for the first time since 2019.