USD/TRY adds to Monday’s gains near the 18.00 mark.

The current consolidation remains capped by 18.00.

The CBRT is expected to keep the current status quo.

The lira depreciates further and motivates USD/TRY to once again challenge the upper end of the current range just below the 18.00 yardstick on Tuesday.

USD/TRY now looks to the CBRT

USDS/TRY clinches the second session in a row with gains on the back of the continuation of the bid bias in the greenback, always amidst persistent risk-off tone and helped further by rising US yields.

In the meantime, the lira is expected to remain under scrutiny ahead of the interest rate decision by the Turkish central bank (CBRT) later in the week. Consensus among investors, however, sees the central bank staying on the sidelines and keeping the One-Week Repo Rate unchanged at 14.00%.

What to look for around TRY

The upside bias in USD/TRY remains unchanged and stays on course to revisit the key 18.00 zone.

In the meantime, the lira’s price action is expected to keep gyrating around the performance of energy and commodity prices - which are directly correlated to developments from the war in Ukraine - the broad risk appetite trends and the Fed’s rate path in the next months.

Extra risks facing the Turkish currency also come from the domestic backyard, as inflation gives no signs of abating (despite rising less than forecast in July), real interest rates remain entrenched in negative figures and the political pressure to keep the CBRT biased towards low interest rates remains omnipresent. In addition, there seems to be no Plan B to attract foreign currency in a context where the country’s FX reserves dwindle by the day.

Key events in Türkiye this week: Budget Balance (Monday) – CBRT Interest Rate Decision (Thursday).

Eminent issues on the back boiler: FX intervention by the CBRT. Progress (or lack of it) of the government’s new scheme oriented to support the lira via protected time deposits. Constant government pressure on the CBRT vs. bank’s credibility/independence. Bouts of geopolitical concerns. Structural reforms. Presidential/Parliamentary elections in June 23.

USD/TRY key levels

So far, the pair is gaining 0.13% at 17.9604 and faces the immediate target at 17.9874 (2022 high August 3) seconded by 18.2582 (all-time high December 20) and then 19.00 (round level). On the other hand, a breach of 17.1903 (weekly low July 15) would pave the way for 16.3438 (100-day SMA) and finally 16.0365 (monthly low June 27).