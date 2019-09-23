Analysts at MUFG Bank, expect the US Dollar to remain firm this week and see it with scope to rise. They point out the Federal Reserve “comunicates caution”.
Key Quotes:
“We expect the US dollar to remain firm this week with scope for modest gains with the US rates market vulnerable to some further removal of additional monetary easing this year. It remains our core view that one further cut will be forthcoming from the Fed but certainly the communication on Friday leaves this call a close one. There was less to be garnered from James Bullard (voted for 50bp cut last week) and Eric Rosengren (voted for no change) given their comments were consistent with how they voted.”
“There was more to garner though from Vice Chair Clarida’s comments. Clarida came across as quite optimistic and someone not in a rush to cut again. He described the US economy as the “star pupil” adding the US consumer was never in better shape. The divisions within the FOMC do highlight the risk of inaction for longer than we expect and hence further upward pressure on short-term yields. The Fed also appear determined to tackle the volatility in short-term money market rates. The New York Fed announced details on Friday of daily overnight repo operation each day this week and indeed daily through to 10 th October with some 14-day term ops as well.”
“A more stable short-term rates market may also help risk appetite this week and could serve as a catalyst for some short-term gains for USD/JPY this week.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.10 amid fears of a German recession
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.10 after German Manufacturing PMI crashed to 41.4 and other figures also disappointed. Fears of a recession are mounting. ECB President Draghi has said he is ready to act.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.24 as markets await a Brexit breakthrough
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.24, down. PM Johnson has expressed optimism ahead of meetings with EU leaders in New York. The opposition Labour Party's is trying to iron out its position on Brexit.
USD/JPY: Bulls reasurting themselves amid improved trade sentiment
USD/JPY holds firmer starting out the week, as the optimistic sentiment for trade talks remains on track. However, the further upside remains capped by falling Treasury yields-led broad USD weakness.
Gold climbs to over 1-week tops, around $1520 region
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Monday and is currently placed at over one-week tops, around the $1520 region.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bakkt to the Future
Today is the day – the release of futures on Bitcoin by ICE – owner among others by the all-powerful NYSE. This initiative, channeled through the trading platform Bakkt, will allow trading futures on Bitcoin with delivery to maturity.