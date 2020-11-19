USD to post a 2% rally in the very short-term – TDS

Economists at TD Securities prefer a defensive posture in the coming weeks in spite of the fact that vaccine news is a long-term positive as the market may be overestimating the timing and scalability of vaccine distribution. The USD has some room to tactically rally.
Key quotes
“No doubt that vaccines are a positive long-term, we think the market is overestimating the timing and scalability of its implementation. We attempted to capture this dynamic by evaluating how well long/short/stay-at-home equity ‘vaccine’ baskets have traded to the overall global MSCI index. On this basis, equity markets have overshot. There are two potential takeaways from this: 1) because of high efficacy rates, the market could be in the early days of moving to a trading environment that is less pandemic related; or 2) the broad market optimism has overshot reality and that the good news related to the vaccine race is already in the price. We are in the latter camp.”
“We think it might be a touch early for an equity rotation to take place towards growth/value, as these sectors are reliant on a pick-up in economic activity – a challenging proposition as outlined above. COVID-19 mitigation measures in both the US and Europe also exacerbate this issue. But insofar as markets are forward-looking and a vaccine implementation program is available sometime by mid-year 2021, this rotation might be more prudent sometime in the early new year.”
“As far as the USD is concerned, we think a modest 2% rally in the very short-term is reasonable. We are long USD/CAD in looking for a move towards the 1.33/35 zone before fading. We are also short a one-month 1.19/1.21 EURUSD call-spread as a slowing DM world and spike in COVID-19 are conditions that are not ripe for the common currency to achieve escape velocity. That said, we think 1.16 should be durable support.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.1850 amid Lagrade speech, covid headlines
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, marginally lower. ECB President Lagarde reiterated her commitment to monetary stimulus. AstraZeneca published promising results from its covid vaccine trial, while cases continue rising on both sides of the Atlantic.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.32 amid Brexit jitters
GBP/USD has dropped toward 1.32 as investors await Brexit developments around the EU leaders' videoconference. Upbeat coronavirus vaccine developments have yet to move markets.
Gold: Breach of weekly support directs sellers towards $1,850
Gold refreshes intraday low after breaking the short-term ascending trend line. RSI isn’t yet oversold, suggesting further weakness in eyeing the monthly low. September’s bottom adds a filter to the downside below $1,850.
Bitcoin fundamentals are at all-time highs while prices are heading to $20,000
Bitcoin is yet to fully price in the strong fundamentals as it gains more institutional attention. Volume continues to rise as several metrics begin to see new highs. The current market behavior suggests that the $2,000 price gap to new all-time highs will be closed in the upcoming weeks.
WTI trades near expanding channel hurdle
The WTI crude has carved out an expanding channel over the past two months. A close above that level would confirm a bullish breakout, validating the above-50 or bullish reading on the 14-day RSI and opening the doors to the August high of $43.78.