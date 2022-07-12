FX Strategist Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group’s Global Economics & Markets Research noted further upside in USD/THB is likely to meet a tough barrier around 36.60.
Key Quotes
“USD/THB rose to a high of 36.36 last week before pulling back. Upward momentum has improved, albeit not by much. For this week, there is room for USD/THB to strengthen but in view of the lackluster upward momentum and overbought conditions, any further advance is likely limited to a test of 36.60.”
“The major resistance at 35.00 is not expected to come into the picture. Support is at 35.82 followed by 35.58.”
