USD/SGD: Ranged between 1.4220 to 1.4290 – OCBC

The SGD NEER stands at +0.05% above the perceived parity (1.4255), Terence Wu from OCBC Bank analyzes the USD/SGD outlook.

Key quotes

“The SGD NEER may settle into a range limited by +/-0.20% around parity. This should translate to 1.4220 to 1.4290 in USD/SGD at current levels.”

“Going forward, expect broad USD prospects to be the main driver for the USD/SGD for now.”