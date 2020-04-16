USD/SGD: Pointing to trade more steadily – ANZ

Coupled with easing USD liquidity, analysts at ANZ Bank expect USD/SGD forward points to trade more steadily going forward

Key quotes

“We expect USD/SGD forward points to be less volatile going forward, after much gyration in the past three months.”

“On the upside, USD/SGD forward points should see less upward pressure, in contrast to February-March when the market was expecting MAS to ease policy.”

“On the downside, a repeat of the slump in H2 March due to USD liquidity stress is also unlikely.”