USD/SGD: Near-term range between 1.4200 and 1.4300 – OCBC

In its Monetary Policy Statement this morning, the MAS reduced the slope of the SGD NEER policy band to a neutral slope. This may impart some implicit heaviness for the USD/SGD, per OCBC Bank.
Key quotes
“The MAS reduced the slope of the SGD NEER policy band to a neutral slope ‘starting at the prevailing level of the SGD NEER’, which has ‘depreciated to a level slightly below the mid-point of the policy band’. We interpret this as a slight re-centre of the policy band lower.”
“Expect a near term range between 1.4200 and 1.4300. Post this move, our estimated SGD NEER now stands at its perceived parity level (1.4271).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD extends losses towards 1.2300 amid broad USD comeback
With the broad US dollar rebound gaining traction in Europe, GBP/USD extends losses towards 1.2300. The dire warnings on the UK’s economic growth amid expectations of a longer lockdown also add to the weight on the spot.
EUR/USD under pressure below 1.1100 as US dollar rebounds
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.1100 amid the broad US dollar rebound. US President Trump's decision to extend lockdown to tackle the coronavirus outbreak intensified risks of a deeper economic slowdown and underpinned the haven demand for the greenback.
Is a US recession inevitable? What does the history of consumer sentiment tell us?
Six million people expected to be newly unemployed in the last two weeks. Consumer sentiment parallels in the Reagan recessions of 1980 and 1981. The US economy will rebound once curbs are removed and confidence restored.
WTI: Bears dominate below 13-day-old resistance trendline
While following a short-term falling trend line resistance, WTI drops to $22.000 amid the early Monday. In doing so, the energy benchmark remains near multi-year low amid the bearish MACD. $20.00 becomes the key for sellers ahead of targeting the three-week-old descending trend line.
Gold declines in Asia as dollar catches bid
Gold is entrenched in the negative territory in Asia as the US dollar, the shiny metal's biggest nemesis, is benefitting from the renewed risk aversion in the equity markets. China's reverse repo rate cut fails to restore risk sentiment and put a bid under the shiny metal.