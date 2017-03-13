USD/SGD Bulls are losing momentum

USD/SGD sellers stood their ground and buyers retreated in recent sessions as MACD (26, 12, 9) has fallen off below its median line.



On a 4hr chart, this technical condition may be taken by many trend-following traders as a trigger to liquidate long positions.



The fact that the MACD hasn't been under zero for at least one week of trading, reinforces the argument that room for further USD/SGD depreciation is there.