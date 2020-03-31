USD/SGD: A retest of the high of 1.46 is possible – ANZ

While we expect S$NEER to trade relatively steadily, the outlook for USD/SGD is less clear, per ANZ Bank. The currency pair is trading at 1.4271.

Key quotes

“With USD gyrating between sharp gains and losses since mid-February, we see the risk that USD/SGD could retest the high of 1.46 seen on 23 March if extreme risk aversion returns.”

“We expect USD/SGD to peak at 1.475 by Q3 2020.”