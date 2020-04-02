USD/SGD: 1.4400 is an immediate target – OCBC

The SGD NEER stands at around +0.38% above the perceived parity level (1.4373). Terence Wu, an FX strategist at OCBC Bank, takes a look at the USD/SGD outlook.

Key quotes

“With a potential turn in broad USD prospects, expect the USD/SGD to revert to an upside bias together with the rest of USD/Asia.”

“With a near term bottom likely in place at 1.4200, expect the USD/SGD pair to reach for 1.4400 as an immediate target.”