Positive risk appetite and firm equity performance kept USD/SGD suppressed on Tuesday, although much of that positivity is reversed by early Wednesday, per OCBC Bank.

Key quotes

“The SGD NEER remains contained between parity to +0.60% above parity.”

“The top end of the band translates to about 1.4220/30 on the USD/SGD, and we expect that to serve as a base for now.”