The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) raised rates by 50bp and formally announced its plan for balance sheet reduction. Economists at HSBC believe the US dollar will remain strong.
Fed Chair Powell said two more 50bp hikes could follow
“The FOMC raised the federal funds target range by 50bp to 0.75-1.00%. The Committee also announced a plan to begin reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities (MBS), i.e., quantitative tightening (QT) or balance sheet reduction, from 1 June onwards.”
“Fed Chair Jerome Powell stressed that 50bp should be ‘on the table at the next two meetings’, (and the FOMC’s next two meetings are scheduled for 14-15 June and 26-27 July), and if inflation were to come under control, the pace of hikes could be slowed to 25bp subsequently.”
“We continue to believe the USD will remain strong. First, the Fed’s attitude towards the appropriate pace of tightening can change if the data warrant it. Secondly, the 50bp pace is likely to be sustained for the next couple of meetings, as per Powell’s remarks. This would outpace many G10 central banks. Third, while USD bears will say the market is aggressively priced for the Fed, the same is true of most G10 central banks. Finally, the USD’s advantage in a slowing global growth environment remains a support.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD braces for 1.0490 support ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.0500 after disappointing German Industrial figures. The US dollar is regaining the upside traction amid a tepid mood, ahead of the US NFP. Economic growth concerns, the Russia-Ukraine crisis and ECB’s divergence with Fed keep sellers hopeful.
GBP/USD in downside consolidation around 1.2350, US NFP in focus
GBP/USD is licking its wounds around 1.2350 amid resurgent US dollar demand and risk-off sentiment. The BOE raised inflation forecasts to double-digit, triggering stagflation fears while announcing a 25 bps rate hike. Brexit woes also weigh on the GBP as DUP lags in NI elections.
Gold finds cushion around $1,866 as DXY struggles, US NFP in focus
Gold Price has regained some strength as responsive buying kicks in after the precious metal tumbled to near $1,866.15 in the Asian session. Gold is likely to trade lackluster in the European shift as investors are on the sidelines ahead of the release of the NFP.
Are Cardano bulls still around to push ADA to $1
Cardano price experienced a strong comeback from buyers, which pushed it up explosively. However, the price faced a massive resistance at a significant barrier, leading to a full 180.
US April Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing gold's reaction to NFP surprises Premium
Historically, how impactful has the US jobs report been on gold’s valuation? In this article, we present results from a study in which we analyzed the XAU/USD pair's reaction to the previous 21 NFP prints*.