USD/SEK: Sell-off to be triggered – Commerzbank

USD/SEK has remained capped by 10.00 over the past 3 quarters and strategists at Commerzbank suspect is building a top pattern. The pair is sitting at 9.382.

Key quotes

“Looking for a sell off to 9.2931 December 2019.”

“Building a head and shoulders top that will complete on a close below 9.24 and trigger a sell off initially to the 200 week ma at 8.9027.”