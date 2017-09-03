USD/SEK: faster SMA now above 200-hour

USD/SEK: faster SMA now above 200-hourBy FXStreet Algorythms
As the USD/SEK hourly chart illustrates, a cross in the 50-period SMA above the 200-period has been spotted.
In the current scenario, the recently printed low prices are at relatively narrow distance to the SMA juncture which is expected to withstand a collision. Buyers might take advantage of any marginal decline to place their orders.
The risk scenario is a sustained close beyond the 200-SMA.
