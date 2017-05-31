USD/SEK at a cross road

USD/SEK is currently experiencing a high volatility environment, but lacks a dominant mid-term trend.



From a trend following perspective, the technical set-up could be more combustible if ADX where not below 30 on the 1-hour chart. Endorsing this view, a 50-period simple moving average trapped in-between the 200 and the 800-period makes USD/SEK appear to be in a state of suspended animation (at least from a larger perspective).



Traders on a stand-by may look for bullish divergences in momentum, targeting the 800 SMA. A perforation of the 50 SMA below the 200 would switch the tone to bearish.