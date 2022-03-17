USD/RUB: Ruble buyers attack monthly top near 96.50 as Russia prefers ‘neutral’ Ukraine

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/RUB drops for the sixth consecutive day, pressured around 12-day low of late.
  • Russia-Ukraine talks stumble upon ‘neutrality’ demand, Moscow hits theatre shelter.
  • ICJ orders Russia to dump Ukraine invasion, Kyiv Leader Zelenskyy pushes allies for Moscow’s airspace ban.
  • Fed’s rate-hike couldn’t recall bulls, second-tier US data and China’s covid updates will act as additional catalysts for fresh impulse.

USD/RUB remains on the back foot around the monthly low during the six-day losing streak, down 2.58% around 96.50 heading into Thursday’s European session.

The Russian ruble (RUB) pair’s latest losses could be linked to the US dollar’s broad weakness, as well as cautious optimism surrounding the Ukraine-Russia peace talks.

On Wednesday, global markets turned optimistic over a peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv as both discussed a 15-point peace plan. However, Kyiv’s rejection of proposed neutrality and the International Court of Justice’s order to Russia to suspend the invasion of Ukraine challenged the risk-on mood afterward.

Recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pushed allies for an airspace ban for Russian planes over Kyiv after they hit a theatre shelter.

Other than the geopolitical issues at home, receding covid fears from China and Beijing’s readiness for more action to propel the national growth also weigh on the US dollar’s safe-haven demand. In doing so, the greenback ignores the Fed’s 0.25% rate-hike and hints at six such moves in 2022.

Looking forward, the second-tier US data relating to housing, jobs and manufacturing will join headlines over the peace talks to direct short-term USD/RUB moves. Should the tensions ease further, the pair has more downside to witness.

Technical analysis

Multiple lows marked in the last 13 days around 96.30 become a tough nut to crack for the USD/RUB bears before directing them to the 90.00 threshold. Alternatively, the 200-SMA on the four-hour chart restricts the quote’s immediate upside near 109.50.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 96.5
Today Daily Change -2.5001
Today Daily Change % -2.53%
Today daily open 99.0001
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 105.5791
Daily SMA50 88.0769
Daily SMA100 80.7458
Daily SMA200 76.8457
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 117.0334
Previous Daily Low 95.9999
Previous Weekly High 155.0001
Previous Weekly Low 106.5
Previous Monthly High 114
Previous Monthly Low 74.254
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 104.0347
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.9986
Daily Pivot Point S1 90.9889
Daily Pivot Point S2 82.9776
Daily Pivot Point S3 69.9554
Daily Pivot Point R1 112.0224
Daily Pivot Point R2 125.0446
Daily Pivot Point R3 133.0559

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD holds gains around 1.3150 ahead of BOE rate decision

GBP/USD holds gains around 1.3150 ahead of BOE rate decision

GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, receding from weekly highs. Bulls turn cautious ahead of the BOE interest rate decision, Russia-Ukraine peace talks. BOE is up for the third consecutive rate-hike to tame inflation. The US dollar and Treasury yields fail to capitalize on the hawkish Fed outcome. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1050 amid cautious optimism

EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1050 amid cautious optimism

EUR/USD is off the weekly high, trading below 1.1050 amid a cautiously optimistic market mood. The US dollar drops with the Treasury yields, in the aftermath of the hawkish Fed decision, keeping the downside cushioned. Lagarde, Russia-Ukraine peace talks in focus. 

EUR/USD News

Gold: Road to recovery eyes $1,940 and $1,950

Gold: Road to recovery eyes $1,940 and $1,950

Gold price remains in the hands of buyers this Thursday, following a decent comeback amidst a hawkish Fed. Concerns over risks to global economic growth play out and influence gold price, as the focus remains on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine peace talks. 

Gold News

XRP price sets sights on $1, but Ripple on-chain metrics remain lull

XRP price sets sights on $1, but Ripple on-chain metrics remain lull

XRP price has triggered a massive breakout from an optimistic pattern, but the consolidation has caused it to remain rangebound. On-chain metrics hint at a minor blockade ahead.

Read more

BOE Interest Rate Decision Preview: A hat-trick and a difficult balancing act Premium

BOE Interest Rate Decision Preview: A hat-trick and a difficult balancing act

The BOE is eyeing a hat-trick, with the third straight 25 basis points (bps) rate hike at its March monetary policy meeting this Thursday. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has thrown the central bank into a dilemma.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures