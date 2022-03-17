USD/RUB: Ruble buyers attack monthly top near 96.50 as Russia prefers ‘neutral’ Ukraine

- USD/RUB drops for the sixth consecutive day, pressured around 12-day low of late.
- Russia-Ukraine talks stumble upon ‘neutrality’ demand, Moscow hits theatre shelter.
- ICJ orders Russia to dump Ukraine invasion, Kyiv Leader Zelenskyy pushes allies for Moscow’s airspace ban.
- Fed’s rate-hike couldn’t recall bulls, second-tier US data and China’s covid updates will act as additional catalysts for fresh impulse.
USD/RUB remains on the back foot around the monthly low during the six-day losing streak, down 2.58% around 96.50 heading into Thursday’s European session.
The Russian ruble (RUB) pair’s latest losses could be linked to the US dollar’s broad weakness, as well as cautious optimism surrounding the Ukraine-Russia peace talks.
On Wednesday, global markets turned optimistic over a peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv as both discussed a 15-point peace plan. However, Kyiv’s rejection of proposed neutrality and the International Court of Justice’s order to Russia to suspend the invasion of Ukraine challenged the risk-on mood afterward.
Recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pushed allies for an airspace ban for Russian planes over Kyiv after they hit a theatre shelter.
Other than the geopolitical issues at home, receding covid fears from China and Beijing’s readiness for more action to propel the national growth also weigh on the US dollar’s safe-haven demand. In doing so, the greenback ignores the Fed’s 0.25% rate-hike and hints at six such moves in 2022.
Looking forward, the second-tier US data relating to housing, jobs and manufacturing will join headlines over the peace talks to direct short-term USD/RUB moves. Should the tensions ease further, the pair has more downside to witness.
Technical analysis
Multiple lows marked in the last 13 days around 96.30 become a tough nut to crack for the USD/RUB bears before directing them to the 90.00 threshold. Alternatively, the 200-SMA on the four-hour chart restricts the quote’s immediate upside near 109.50.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|96.5
|Today Daily Change
|-2.5001
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.53%
|Today daily open
|99.0001
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.5791
|Daily SMA50
|88.0769
|Daily SMA100
|80.7458
|Daily SMA200
|76.8457
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|117.0334
|Previous Daily Low
|95.9999
|Previous Weekly High
|155.0001
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.5
|Previous Monthly High
|114
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.254
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.0347
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.9986
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.9889
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.9776
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|69.9554
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|112.0224
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|125.0446
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|133.0559
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds gains around 1.3150 ahead of BOE rate decision
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, receding from weekly highs. Bulls turn cautious ahead of the BOE interest rate decision, Russia-Ukraine peace talks. BOE is up for the third consecutive rate-hike to tame inflation. The US dollar and Treasury yields fail to capitalize on the hawkish Fed outcome.
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1050 amid cautious optimism
EUR/USD is off the weekly high, trading below 1.1050 amid a cautiously optimistic market mood. The US dollar drops with the Treasury yields, in the aftermath of the hawkish Fed decision, keeping the downside cushioned. Lagarde, Russia-Ukraine peace talks in focus.
Gold: Road to recovery eyes $1,940 and $1,950
Gold price remains in the hands of buyers this Thursday, following a decent comeback amidst a hawkish Fed. Concerns over risks to global economic growth play out and influence gold price, as the focus remains on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine peace talks.
XRP price sets sights on $1, but Ripple on-chain metrics remain lull
XRP price has triggered a massive breakout from an optimistic pattern, but the consolidation has caused it to remain rangebound. On-chain metrics hint at a minor blockade ahead.
BOE Interest Rate Decision Preview: A hat-trick and a difficult balancing act Premium
The BOE is eyeing a hat-trick, with the third straight 25 basis points (bps) rate hike at its March monetary policy meeting this Thursday. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has thrown the central bank into a dilemma.