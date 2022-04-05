USD/RUB Price Analysis: Inverted V-shape fall drags to near pre-Ukraine-crisis levels at 80.00

- The asset has surrendered its entire gains and has settled around 80.00.
- A death cross of 50- and 200-period EMAs indicates more weakness.
- The major has eased around 50% from its all-time highs at 155.00
The USD/RUB pair has witnessed a bloodbath in the asset prices after nosediving from the March highs at 155.00 to near 80.00, which are its pre-war levels with Ukraine. The pair has surrendered its entire gains, recorded on March 8 at 155.00, and is trading in a range of 83.10-86.62 this week.
On a four-hour scale, USD/RUB is forming a base around its support levels to near 80.0, which is the psychological ground for the asset. The pair is forming the base in a range of 80.00-90.00 and is indicating an inventory adjustment in which the institutional investors purchase assets from the retail participants.
A death cross has been observed from the 50- and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), which signals more pain ahead.
However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has taken support near 40.00, which indicates a short-lived pullback, not a sheer reversal.
Bulls are now eyeing the 50-EMA at 89.83 as overstepping the same will send the pair towards the 200-EMA at 96.00, followed by the psychological resistance at 100.00.
If the asset drop below the lower boundary of base formation at 80.00, a fresh bearish trigger will get activated and the asset will be exposed to more downside near the February 16 low and the round level support at 74.88 and 70.00 respectively.
USD/RUB four-hour chart
USD/RUB
|Overview
|Today last price
|84.1246
|Today Daily Change
|0.6247
|Today Daily Change %
|0.75
|Today daily open
|83.4999
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.0101
|Daily SMA50
|93.0933
|Daily SMA100
|83.8746
|Daily SMA200
|78.3491
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|86.5
|Previous Daily Low
|82.9999
|Previous Weekly High
|102.0001
|Previous Weekly Low
|80.5
|Previous Monthly High
|155.0001
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|84.3369
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|85.163
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.1665
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|80.8332
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|78.6664
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|85.6666
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|87.8334
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|89.1667
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
