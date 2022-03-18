USD/RUB Price Analysis: Dollar bulls find ground near 61.8% Fibo retracement at 105.10

- USD/RUB has eased a massive 38% from its recent high at 155.00.
- The greenback bulls have attracted some bids near 61.8% Fibo retracement at 105.10.
- The RSI (14) has shifted in a 40.00-60.00 range, which signals consolidation going forward.
The USD/RUB pair has attracted some significant bids at 96.00 on Wednesday after witnessing a bloodbath. The major has eased around 38% from March 7 high at 155.00.
On the daily scale, USD/RUB has sensed some buying interest near 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, which is placed from February 10 low at 74.25 to March 7 high at 155.00, around 105.10. The major has formed a ‘Bullish Harami’ candlestick pattern, which signals a bullish reversal after a steep fall but demands a few validations.
USD/RUB is auctioning below 10 and 20-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), which are trading around 111.30 and 107.30 respectively.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted its trading range from 60.00-80.00 to 40.00-60.00, which indicates either a consolidation or a downside move going forward.
For an upside, bulls need to validate the ‘Bullish Harami’ candlestick pattern by violating Thursday’s high at 105.80 decisively. This will send the major towards 10-period EMA at 111.30, followed by 50% Fibo retracement at 114.70.
On the flip side, more weakness will be observed if the major slip below Wednesday’s low at 96.00. This will drag the pair towards February 25 high at 90.00, followed by January 26 high at 80.00.
USD/RUB daily chart
USD/RUB
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.125
|Today Daily Change
|0.3750
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|102.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.9001
|Daily SMA50
|88.6063
|Daily SMA100
|81.0705
|Daily SMA200
|77.0004
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.79
|Previous Daily Low
|96.4999
|Previous Weekly High
|155.0001
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.5
|Previous Monthly High
|114
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.254
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|102.2412
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|100.0487
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|97.5699
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|92.3899
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|88.2798
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.9701
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|116.1501
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
