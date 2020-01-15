USD/RUB news: Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has just resigned, Vladimir Putin to name new government

USD/RUB spikes to weekly highs near 61.70 after PM Medvedev resigns

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his government have given their resignation to President Vladimir Putin, Russian news agency TASS announced on Wednesday, per Reuters.

With the initial reaction, the USD/RUB pair spiked to a fresh weekly high of 61.6848 before pulling back. As of writing, the pair was up 0.2% on the day at 61.5650. Read more…

USD/RUB is still consolidating around 61.12. Today, the pair may expand the range down to 60.70 and then start another correction to reach 61.06. Later, the market may continue trading inside the downtrend towards 60.06. Read more…