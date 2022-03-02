USD/RUB looks to reclaim 118.10 on fresh impetus from Biden’s SOTU speech

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • USD/RUB has retreated from 118.10 but is likely to move north again on risk-off impulse.
  • The comments from Biden’s SOTU speech on Russia’s isolation have added more worries for the ruble.
  • Fed is well prepared to raise interest rates swiftly to contain soaring inflation.

The USD/RUB pair has rallied like there is no tomorrow in the past few trading sessions. The major has slipped from Tuesday’s high of 118.10, which seems more a repulsive selling rather than a reversal. It is likely that the major will start a fresh rally as the speech from US President Joe Biden in the State of the Union (SOTU) speech has added more worries for the Russian ruble.

The US President Joe Biden in his first SOTU speech has confirmed that Russia is now isolated from the world. This has happened after the restrictions on Russia’s SWIFT international banking system. Moreover, the sanctions on technology imports in Moscow have crippled their military equipment and logistics. Adding to that, Biden has also banned Russian flights from using the US airspace.

Apart from that, the Ukrainian military and civilians are resisting the escalation of Russia’s dominance in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Therefore, the collaboration of Ukraine’s repulsion, sanctions on Russia and Western leaders, and weaponry aid to Ukraine by the nations are aiming at Russia’s downfall.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is trading at the rooftop and is expected to extend its gains further on risk-off impulse. The statement from US President Joe Biden in the SOTU speech that mentioned the Federal Reserve (Fed) is prepared to move swiftly in the coming months to raise interest rates, making money more expensive to borrow and spend as per The New York Times, is likely to advance the greenback further.

USD/RUB

Overview
Today last price 110.2645
Today Daily Change -0.4505
Today Daily Change % -0.41
Today daily open 110.715
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 80.7228
Daily SMA50 77.8395
Daily SMA100 75.2361
Daily SMA200 74.2154
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 119.137
Previous Daily Low 89.3985
Previous Weekly High 89.9879
Previous Weekly Low 76.15
Previous Monthly High 114
Previous Monthly Low 74.254
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.7769
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 100.7586
Daily Pivot Point S1 93.6967
Daily Pivot Point S2 76.6783
Daily Pivot Point S3 63.9582
Daily Pivot Point R1 123.4352
Daily Pivot Point R2 136.1553
Daily Pivot Point R3 153.1737

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1100 amid cautious optimism

EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1100 amid cautious optimism

EUR/USD looks south to test 1.1090 amid escalation in restrictions on Moscow by the US. Despite the improving market mood, investors prefer to hold the US currency ahead of the US ADP data and Fed Chair Powell's testimony. Round 2 of Russia-Ukraine peace talks is eyed as well. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD sellers attack 1.3300 ahead of US ADP, Powell

GBP/USD sellers attack 1.3300 ahead of US ADP, Powell

GBP/USD remains on the back foot near 1.3300 amid cautious optimism. UK PM Johnson backs Russian exclusion from SWIFT, US President Biden bans flights from Moscow in America's airspace. Focus on US jobs, Powell's testimony. 

GBP/USD News

Gold: Will it recapture $1,950 on Russia-Ukraine peace talks 2.0, Powell? Premium

Gold: Will it recapture $1,950 on Russia-Ukraine peace talks 2.0, Powell?

Gold price rebound pauses ahead of Russia-Ukraine peace talks 2.0, Powell. US President Joe Biden announces a ban on Russian flights from using the American airspace. Gold appears a ‘buy the dips’ trade amid escalating Ukraine crisis.

Gold News

Algorand price to revisit $1 if ALGO bulls can stay above this level

Algorand price to revisit $1 if ALGO bulls can stay above this level

Algorand price is at an inflection point in its journey as it hovers above a weekly support level. A breakdown of this barrier could lead to a retracement before the bullish scenario kicks in, but a bounce could prematurely trigger a similar outlook.

Read more

Powell Preview: Rethink because of the war? Not so fast, Fed set to remain on track, dollar to rise Premium

Powell Preview: Rethink because of the war? Not so fast, Fed set to remain on track, dollar to rise

Will the war halt the Federal Reserve's plans to raise rates? That is the question for markets, which are awaiting a critical testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Conveying a "business as usual" message could boost the dollar.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures