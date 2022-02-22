USD/RUB corrects from fresh daily highs as Ukraine crisis escalates

Additionally, in a brief statement, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said they "condemn in the strongest possible terms the decision by the Russian President to proceed with the recognition of the non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts of Ukraine as independent entities."

The West is responding with sanctions. President Biden signed an executive order Monday imposing sanctions that target two Russia-backed breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine. ''The order bars "new investment, trade and financing by US persons to, from, or in" the so-called Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic, located in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement,'' CBS News reported.

Growing concerns about Russia-Ukraine tensions helped the US dollar rally to a fresh two-week high vs a basket of currencies measured by the DXY index. The Kremlin said there were no concrete plans for a summit over Ukraine between the Russian and US presidents and then Vladimir Putin signed a decree that recognises Donetsk and Luhansk in Eastern Ukraine as independent states. Additionally, Putin ordered troops to move into the region on a peacemaking patrol.

USD/RUB is down 0.18% on the session as the US dollar cools off following a frantic day of headlines related to the Ukraine crisis that saw the pair rally to fresh daily highs of 80.7170. USD/RUB is currently trading at 80.2140 after touching a corrective low of 80.1370.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.