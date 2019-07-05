USD/RUB challenges weekly highs near 63.50 ahead of NFP

- USD/RUB moves higher and tests the 63.60 area.
- Russian central bank expected to cut rates further.
- US Non-farm Payrolls next on the calendar.
The Russian Ruble is depreciating further at the end of the week and is now helping USD/RUB to reach the upper end of the weekly range in the 63.50/60 band.
USD/RUB up on renewed USD-buying
Spot is up for the second session in a row today, managing to pick up extra steam on the back of fresh buying orders flowing into the greenback, which in turn remains supported by rising US yields.
RUB is also seeing some profit taking after clinching fresh highs vs. the buck in late June around the mid-62.00s, area last visited in July 2018.
In addition, further selling pressure came in after CBR’s Governor E.Nabiulina advocated for further rate cuts albeit by small steps earlier in the week. In addition, Nabiulina said the central bank should be fulfilling its easing cycle at some point in mid-2020.
In the docket, the most relevant event today will be the release of US Non-farm Payrolls for the month of June. In Russia we will see inflation figures seconded by the Consumer Confidence gauge during the April-June period.
What to look for around RUB
Upcoming inflation figures could confirm the underlying downtrend in consumer prices. In addition, healthy economic fundamentals stay supportive of the now dovish stance from the CBR, which is expected to keep the easing cycle unchanged for the time being. In the meantime, rising appetite for Russian assets, carry-trade, expected higher oil prices, record-high speculative positioning and diminishing chances of US sanctions against the country are all sustaining the positive prospects around RUB.
USD/RUB levels to watch
At the moment the pair is advancing 0.03% at 63.49 and faces the next hurdle at 63.66 (high Jul.3) seconded by 64.38 (55-day SMA) and then 65.78 (monthly high Jun.3). On the flip side, a breach of 63.18 (10-day SMA) would open the door for 62.49 (2019 low Jun.25) and finally 61.63 (monthly low Jul.11 2018).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends downfall toward 1.1200 as US NFP smashes expectations
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.1200 – the lowest in two weeks – after the US reported a gain of 224K Non-Farm Payrolls, better than expected.
GBP/USD crashes below 1.2500 to lowest since January
GBP/USD is trading 1.2500 as the US Non-Farm Payrolls report has shown a robust increase of 224K positions in June, better than expected. It is at the lowest since January when it hit 1.2445.
USD/JPY spikes to session tops in reaction to upbeat headline NFP print
The US economy added 224K jobs in June; unemployment rate ticks higher to 3.7%. Stable wage growth data remained supportive of the pair’s intraday up-move. A slight deterioration in risk sentiment/Fed rate cut bets might cap any strong gains.
Gold plummets below $1400 as greenback gathers strength on upbeat NFP data
The XAU/USD pair came under strong bearish pressure in the last hour and dropped below the critical $1400 mark. As of writing, the troy ounce of the precious metal was down 1.4%, or nearly $20, on the day at near $1395.
NFP Quick Analysis: Time for USD bulls to enjoy the fireworks – the Fed's cut may be a one-off
The US economy has gained 224K positions in June, much better than expected. Despite a minor miss in wages, the Federal Reserve has reasons to be cheerful. The greenback may extend its gains as the odds of an easing cycle diminishes.