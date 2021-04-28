USD: Risk tilting toward an earlier or faster rate of depreciation – Wells Fargo

Analysts at Wells Fargo expect some US dollar consolidation for the time being and some gradual US dollar softness over the medium term. They point out that after an initial period of strength, their view for the greenback is for gradual depreciation over time, with risks appear to be tilting toward an earlier or faster rate of depreciation.
Key Quotes:
“Recent U.S. economic data have been sturdy, a trend that should continue and be supportive of the greenback. A renewed rise in U.S. bond yields would also be a supportive factor. That said, if the Federal Reserve does not follow through with monetary tightening for an extended period, we eventually anticipate some slippage in the U.S. dollar, especially as international growth picks up. Risk-sensitive emerging and commodity currencies in particular should perform solidly if the global economic and market environment improvement.”
“Even in the context of a favorable U.S. economic performance, we see potential for only moderate U.S. dollar gains in the near term, and some softness in the greenback over the longer term.”
“The smooth progress to date in vaccinating the U.S. population against COVID combined with accommodative economic policy has also been supportive of financial market sentiment, including equity markets. Should equities continue to move higher risk sensitive should benefit, and the U.S. dollar could soften more quickly than we currently anticipate.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressures the 1.2100 threshold
EUR/USD is marginally higher just below the 1.2100 figure, as speculative interest waits for the US Federal Reserve decision on monetary policy. ECB’s Lagarde reiterated that “there are still downside risks,” for the EU.
GBP/USD flirts with weekly highs ahead of Fed
The dollar weakens as the FOMC’s announcement looms, providing support to GBP/USD that trades near 1.3930 resistance. The EU parliament has given its backing to the Brexit trade and security deal, further supporting the pound.
XAU/USD rebounds from two-week lows to $1775 ahead of the FOMC
Metals recovered strength during the American session and ahead of the FOMC decision. Gold prices bounced sharply from weekly lows back above $1770. The yellow metal awaits Powell with a positive intraday tone.
ETH and XRP take point while BTC takes backseat
Bitcoin price to retrace toward the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $51,600 after the MRI flashed a cycle top signal. Ethereum price seems ready for another leg up after a minor dip. XRP price is primed to retest recent swing highs at $1.70.
Federal Reserve Preview: Will Powell power up the dollar? Three things to watch out for
The Federal Reserve is set to leave policies unchanged but could hint of tightening. Language on the improving labor market may rock markets. Chair Powell may have a harder time dismissing inflation concerns.