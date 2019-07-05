Westpac analysts point out that the US dollar is currently broadly unchanged from a month ago despite the market pricing in yet more policy easing by the FOMC.
Key Quotes
“The federal funds rate is now expected to be reduced by 108bps before November 2020 versus 89bps at the time of our June Market Outlook.”
“This resilience in the US dollar is, in part, due to its role as a safe-haven and the persistence of global trade and geopolitical tensions – even after the US/China agreed to a truce in Osaka. At least of equal significance however is the fact that the FOMC is now not the only central bank ready to ease policy. Most notable is that the ECB intend to follow suit.”
“The rub for the ECB is that they have less scope to ease given their policy stance is extraordinarily easy versus a broadly-neutral FOMC. As a result, against 50bps of cuts from the FOMC in late-2019, we only look for a 10bp cut in the deposit rate from the ECB. Beyond that, the ECB needs to establish they have capacity to ease further.”
“We expect a change to the issuer limit to allow for additional asset purchases, but anticipate a restart of the program is only likely to go ahead if FOMC cuts were extended beyond the 50bps in our forecasts.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends downfall toward 1.1200 as US NFP smashes expectations
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.1200 – the lowest in two weeks – after the US reported a gain of 224K Non-Farm Payrolls, better than expected.
GBP/USD crashes below 1.2500 to lowest since January
GBP/USD is trading 1.2500 as the US Non-Farm Payrolls report has shown a robust increase of 224K positions in June, better than expected. It is at the lowest since January when it hit 1.2445.
USD/JPY spikes to session tops in reaction to upbeat headline NFP print
The US economy added 224K jobs in June; unemployment rate ticks higher to 3.7%. Stable wage growth data remained supportive of the pair’s intraday up-move. A slight deterioration in risk sentiment/Fed rate cut bets might cap any strong gains.
Gold plummets below $1400 as greenback gathers strength on upbeat NFP data
The XAU/USD pair came under strong bearish pressure in the last hour and dropped below the critical $1400 mark. As of writing, the troy ounce of the precious metal was down 1.4%, or nearly $20, on the day at near $1395.
NFP Quick Analysis: Time for USD bulls to enjoy the fireworks – the Fed's cut may be a one-off
The US economy has gained 224K positions in June, much better than expected. Despite a minor miss in wages, the Federal Reserve has reasons to be cheerful. The greenback may extend its gains as the odds of an easing cycle diminishes.