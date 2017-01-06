USD/NOK buyers could defend SMA crossover

USD/NOK buyers could defend SMA crossoverBy FXStreet Algorythms
The advance in USD/NOK prompted its 100-hr SMA to cross above the slower 200-hr SMA.
The low prices printed on hourly charts are at a converging distance to the “Golden Cross”. This price level is likely to underpin the USD/NOK rate as buyers find support at the confluence. The risk scenario is set once a close beyond the 200 SMA is printed.
