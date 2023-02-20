USD/MYR could retest 4.4550 near term – UOB

According to UOB Group’s Market Strategist Quek Ser Leang, further upside could motivate USD/MYR to revisit the 4.4550 level in the near term.
Key Quotes
“Last Monday (13 Feb, spot at 4.3510), we held a bullish USD/MYR view. We indicated that ‘the risk for USD/MYR is still on the upside’. We added, ‘a break of the strong resistance at 4.3660 could potentially trigger a rapid rise to 4.4000’. Our bullish view was correct even though the anticipated ‘rapid rise’ exceeded our expectations as USD/MYR surged to a high of 4.4320 before closing higher by a whopping 2.23% (Friday’s close of 4.4300), its largest 1-week advance since Mar 2020.”
“While deeply overbought, the advance has room to extend to 4.4550. The next major resistance level at 4.5000 is unlikely to be tested this week. Support is at 4.4000, but only a breach of 4.3750 would indicate that the current strong upward pressure has eased.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.0700
Following the rebound witnessed in the Asian session, EUR/USD lost its traction and retreated below 1.0700. The cautious market mood amid escalating geopolitical tensions help the US Dollar hold its ground. US markets will be closed in observance of Presidents' Day on Monday.
GBP/USD continues to fluctuate above 1.2000
GBP/USD is having a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction and fluctuates above 1.2000 on Monday. Trading conditions are expected to remain thin in the second half of the day with the American investors enjoying a long weekend.
Gold recovers further from YTD low, upside potential seems limited
Gold price is trading around a flatline at the start of the week on Monday, consolidating Friday’s sharp rebound from seven-week lows of $1,819. Markets remain cautious amid the renewed geopolitical risks while awaiting the Minutes of the US Fed February meeting due later this week.
TRON outperforms altcoins Ethereum, XRP and Cardano fuels bullish narrative among TRX holders
The blockchain network managed to outperform projects that rank in the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, driving its usage and adoption higher.
Week ahead: Earnings disappointment, the declining Oil price and the Dollar is king once again
Last week was a pivotal one for financial markets, when it seemed that investors finally took stock of the higher for longer narrative that is coming from the major central banks and weighed on risk sentiment.