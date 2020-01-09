USD/MXN turns positive after hitting eight-month lows

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso fails to hold to gains versus US dollar on Thursday, back to the recent range. 
  • USD/MXN keeps bearish bias, but unable to break 2019 lows. 

The USD/MXN pair dropped earlier today to 18.75, just a few pips above the 2019 low, but then rebounded and turned positive. It printed a daily high at 18.87 and near the end of the session is trading around 18.84, marginally higher for the day. 

As the positive market mood eased, USD/MXN moved off lows, also boosted by a rally of the US dollar across the board supported by higher US yields. Market participants keep focussing on the Middle East tensions. Regarding data, the key report ahead is the Non-farm payroll report on Friday. 

“With central banks from Washington to Ottawa, London to Canberra on hold, economic statistics will be the determining factor for currencies.  In that competition American labor production should soon return the gloss to the US dollar,” mentioned Joseph Trevisani, Senior Analyst at FXStreet.

Levels to watch 

The USD/MXN was rejected again from below 18.80. If it manages to hold below it would likely open the doors to more losses targeting 18.65. The bias will continue to be biased to the downside as long as it holds below 18.98/19.00 (horizontal resistance and the 20-day moving average). 

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 18.8555
Today Daily Change 0.0260
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 18.8295
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 18.9329
Daily SMA50 19.1692
Daily SMA100 19.3492
Daily SMA200 19.2547
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.0167
Previous Daily Low 18.766
Previous Weekly High 19.0278
Previous Weekly Low 18.7977
Previous Monthly High 19.6294
Previous Monthly Low 18.7977
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 18.8618
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 18.9209
Daily Pivot Point S1 18.7248
Daily Pivot Point S2 18.62
Daily Pivot Point S3 18.4741
Daily Pivot Point R1 18.9755
Daily Pivot Point R2 19.1214
Daily Pivot Point R3 19.2262

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

