USD/MXN tumbles toward 22.00 as Wall Street erases all losses

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso gains momentum as US stocks turn positive.
  • US dollar accelerates slide as Federal Reserve starts buying a broad and diversified portfolio of corporate bonds.

The USD/MXN peaked earlier on Monday at 22.75 and then it pulled back modestly. During the American session, it started to correct lower and over the last hours it accelerated to the downside amid a decline of the US dollar across the board. As of writing, the pair trades at 22.10, below Friday’s lows.

The move lower took place as equity prices in Wall Street spiked to fresh highs following the announcement of the Federal Reserve that will start buying a more diversified portfolio.

The report boosted market sentiment and weakened the greenback versus majors and also against emerging market currencies. Gold and crude oil prices reached fresh session highs.

Levels to watch

On the downside, the next support level in USD/MXN is seen at 22.00/21.95. A break lower would clear the way for a test of 21.70 that protects the support band at 21.45/50 (June low).

A recovery back above 22.45 would strengthen the US dollar. The next resistance stands at 22.70 followed by last week high at 22.95.

 

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 22.3335
Today Daily Change 0.0772
Today Daily Change % 0.35
Today daily open 22.2563
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 22.3513
Daily SMA50 23.4101
Daily SMA100 22.0579
Daily SMA200 20.6341
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 22.9514
Previous Daily Low 22.1851
Previous Weekly High 22.9514
Previous Weekly Low 21.4609
Previous Monthly High 24.8895
Previous Monthly Low 22.0047
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 22.4779
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 22.6587
Daily Pivot Point S1 21.9772
Daily Pivot Point S2 21.698
Daily Pivot Point S3 21.2108
Daily Pivot Point R1 22.7435
Daily Pivot Point R2 23.2306
Daily Pivot Point R3 23.5098

 

 

