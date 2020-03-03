USD/MXN tumbles toward 19.10 as the dollar drops sharply on Fed rate cut

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso and emerging market currencies jumped after emergency rate cut from the Fed. 
  • USD/MXN extends bearish correction, moves further away from 20.00.

The USD/MXN tumbles from the 19.50 area to 19.14 in a few minutes after the Federal Reserve announced a 50bps rate cut. The pair is trading at 19.20, significantly lower for the day. 

The greenback dropped sharply across the board after the US central bank cut the Fed Funds rate in an unexpected move. According to the Fed, the coronavirus exposes evolving risks to economic activity. The central bank is giving stimulus in order to avoid sharp disruptions to the economy following the spreading of the coronavirus and global market’s selloff. Fed Chair Powell is delivering a press conference. 

The US dollar collapsed across the board. The DXY hit fresh monthly lows near 97.00. The decline was even more significant versus emerging market currencies. USD/TRY is falling 1.65% and the USD/RUB 1.50%. Equity markets rose while US yields move lower but held above recent record lows. 

Levels to watch

The USD/MXN was testing the relevant technical level around 19.50 before the sharp decline. The immediate support now might be seen at 19.10/15 and then the 19.00 area. The previous support level of  19.35 is now resistance, followed by 19.50. A recovery above 19.35 would ease the bearish pressure. 

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 19.2196
Today Daily Change -0.2118
Today Daily Change % -1.09
Today daily open 19.4314
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 18.8609
Daily SMA50 18.8422
Daily SMA100 19.0335
Daily SMA200 19.222
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.8943
Previous Daily Low 19.4307
Previous Weekly High 19.895
Previous Weekly Low 18.943
Previous Monthly High 19.895
Previous Monthly Low 18.5151
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.6078
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.7172
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.2766
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.1218
Daily Pivot Point S3 18.8129
Daily Pivot Point R1 19.7403
Daily Pivot Point R2 20.0491
Daily Pivot Point R3 20.2039

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

