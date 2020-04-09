USD/MXN tumbles to lowest in almost two weeks; Mexican peso soars

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso among the top performers on Thursday amid risk appetite. 
  • USD/MXN opened the week at record highs near 26.00; it just bottomed at 23.31. 

The USD/MXN pair was falling on Thursday, and it accelerated to the downside after the latest announcement from the Federal Reserve. It bottomed at 23.31, the lowest level since March 27. From the lows, it bounced modestly, and it was trading at 23.55, down 1.85% for the day. 

The Mexican peso so far was the biggest gainer among the most traded emerging market currencies on Thursday. The Turkish lira and the Russian ruble were also outperforming. The improvement in market sentiment favoured the demand for riskier assets. 

The new facilities announced by the Federal Reserve to provide $2.3 trillion in loans to small businesses and municipalities boosted equity prices and sent the US dollar to the downside. The greenback is even down against the Japanese yen that usually falls on risk appetite. 

Technical levels

The decline of USD/MXN was capped by the 23.30/40 support area. A break lower should target 23.00 and below the next support might be seen at 22.80/85. On the upside, now 23.80 is the immediate resistance, followed by 24.25. 

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 23.6295
Today Daily Change -0.4124
Today Daily Change % -1.72
Today daily open 24.0419
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 23.8166
Daily SMA50 21.0389
Daily SMA100 20.0334
Daily SMA200 19.7143
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.7904
Previous Daily Low 23.9342
Previous Weekly High 25.0559
Previous Weekly Low 23.3423
Previous Monthly High 25.459
Previous Monthly Low 19.1536
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24.2613
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.4634
Daily Pivot Point S1 23.7206
Daily Pivot Point S2 23.3993
Daily Pivot Point S3 22.8643
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.5768
Daily Pivot Point R2 25.1118
Daily Pivot Point R3 25.4331

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

