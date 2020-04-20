USD/MXN trims gains, remains around 24.00; Mexican peso under pressure

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso under pressure on Monday after downgrades and crude oil slide. 
  • USD/MXN with a bullish perspective, so far limited by 24.20. 

The USD/MXN pair is up on Monday by more than 1% boosted by a slide of the Mexican peso. The collapse in crude oil prices weighed on MXN. The pair peaked at 24.20 and during the American session pulled back to 23.90. As of writing, it was hovering around 24.00. 

The Mexican peso was among the worst performers on Monday affected by the decline in crude oil prices and credit rate downgrades. The WTI barrel (May contract) was falling by more than 30%, the biggest one-day slide ever. On Friday, Moody’s downgraded Mexico's rating. It also downgraded Pemex to junk status. Over the last hours, the MXN has been able to stabilize, holding on to losses. 

Despite the decline in crude oil, equity prices were mixed in Wall Street, helping to limit losses in riskier assets. 

Technical outlook 

The USD/MXN pair holds a bullish tone in the short-term that will remain in place as long as it maintains 23.65/70 (uptrend line). A break below 23.65, should target 23.30. On the upside, the critical resistance stands around 24.20 (daily high) followed by 24.40 and 26.60. 
 

 

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 23.9866
Today Daily Change 0.2498
Today Daily Change % 1.05
Today daily open 23.7368
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 24.0118
Daily SMA50 21.7293
Daily SMA100 20.3271
Daily SMA200 19.8766
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.1386
Previous Daily Low 23.6165
Previous Weekly High 24.4315
Previous Weekly Low 23.2825
Previous Monthly High 25.459
Previous Monthly Low 19.1536
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 23.8159
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 23.9391
Daily Pivot Point S1 23.5227
Daily Pivot Point S2 23.3086
Daily Pivot Point S3 23.0006
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.0447
Daily Pivot Point R2 24.3527
Daily Pivot Point R3 24.5668

 

 

