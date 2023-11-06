USD/MXN trades around 17.4200 post rebounding from a two-month low

  • Mexican Peso gains ground as US economic data eased in the previous week.
  • Fed is expected to conclude its policy tightening after disappointing US NFP.
  • Banxico's policymakers stated the importance of maintaining rates at higher levels.

USD/MXN trades lower around 17.4200 post-rebounding from a two-month low. The US Dollar (USD) dropped after a jobs report in the United States (US) surprisingly missed estimates, portraying a labor market that is further cooling.

The moderation in labor market data is viewed as a reaction to the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) strategy to tackle inflationary pressures by implementing higher interest rates. The Greenback encounters challenges, with market participants anticipating that the US Fed might conclude its monetary tightening and foreseeing the possibility of multiple rate cuts in 2024.

US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) data exerted downward pressure on the USD/MXN pair, revealing a figure of 150K, marked a significant decline from the 297K recorded in September. The US Unemployment Rate rose to 3.9%, contrary to the market's expectation of remaining stable at 3.8% in October.

US Dollar Index (DXY) weakened on the lackluster US Treasury yields, a reaction to disappointing US labor data. The yield on a 10-year US Treasury bond stands at 4.58% by the press time.

On the Mexican front, the Fiscal Balance took a dip to -132.56B from the previous reading of -39.15B. This week's calendar highlights the Headline Inflation data for October and the monetary policy decision from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

According to Banxico's recent minutes, policymakers stressed the importance of maintaining rates at their current levels in the face of elevated inflation. As a result, traders are anticipating that Banxico will keep rates steady at 11.25%.

USD/MXN: more levels to watch

Overview
Today last price 17.4225
Today Daily Change -0.0361
Today Daily Change % -0.21
Today daily open 17.4586
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 18.0307
Daily SMA50 17.635
Daily SMA100 17.3167
Daily SMA200 17.7084
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 17.5625
Previous Daily Low 17.2822
Previous Weekly High 18.141
Previous Weekly Low 17.2822
Previous Monthly High 18.4934
Previous Monthly Low 17.3786
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 17.3893
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 17.4555
Daily Pivot Point S1 17.3064
Daily Pivot Point S2 17.1542
Daily Pivot Point S3 17.0261
Daily Pivot Point R1 17.5867
Daily Pivot Point R2 17.7148
Daily Pivot Point R3 17.867

 

 

