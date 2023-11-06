USD/MXN trades around 17.4200 post rebounding from a two-month low

- Mexican Peso gains ground as US economic data eased in the previous week.
- Fed is expected to conclude its policy tightening after disappointing US NFP.
- Banxico's policymakers stated the importance of maintaining rates at higher levels.
USD/MXN trades lower around 17.4200 post-rebounding from a two-month low. The US Dollar (USD) dropped after a jobs report in the United States (US) surprisingly missed estimates, portraying a labor market that is further cooling.
The moderation in labor market data is viewed as a reaction to the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) strategy to tackle inflationary pressures by implementing higher interest rates. The Greenback encounters challenges, with market participants anticipating that the US Fed might conclude its monetary tightening and foreseeing the possibility of multiple rate cuts in 2024.
US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) data exerted downward pressure on the USD/MXN pair, revealing a figure of 150K, marked a significant decline from the 297K recorded in September. The US Unemployment Rate rose to 3.9%, contrary to the market's expectation of remaining stable at 3.8% in October.
US Dollar Index (DXY) weakened on the lackluster US Treasury yields, a reaction to disappointing US labor data. The yield on a 10-year US Treasury bond stands at 4.58% by the press time.
On the Mexican front, the Fiscal Balance took a dip to -132.56B from the previous reading of -39.15B. This week's calendar highlights the Headline Inflation data for October and the monetary policy decision from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).
According to Banxico's recent minutes, policymakers stressed the importance of maintaining rates at their current levels in the face of elevated inflation. As a result, traders are anticipating that Banxico will keep rates steady at 11.25%.
USD/MXN: more levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.4225
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0361
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|17.4586
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18.0307
|Daily SMA50
|17.635
|Daily SMA100
|17.3167
|Daily SMA200
|17.7084
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.5625
|Previous Daily Low
|17.2822
|Previous Weekly High
|18.141
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.2822
|Previous Monthly High
|18.4934
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.3786
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.3893
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.4555
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.3064
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.1542
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|17.0261
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.5867
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.7148
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.867
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.0750
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory at around 1.0750 on Monday. The pair is benefiting from a broadly weaker US Dollar and an upbeat market mood but fails to find a fresh lift from the improvement in the Eurozone investor morale.
GBP/USD climbs to multi-week highs above 1.2400
GBP/USD extended the rally on Monday and advanced to its strongest in nearly two months above 1.2400. The US Dollar stays under persistent selling pressure following last week's Fed announcements and October jobs data, fueling the pair's upside.
Gold fluctuates below $1,990 in quiet start to the week
After failing to stabilize above $2,000 in the previous week, Gold edged lower early Monday and dropped below $1,990. The modest recovery seen in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield makes it difficult for XAU/USD to benefit from the USD weakness.
Cardano price likely to extend gains with bullish on-chain metrics
Cardano has noted a spike in daily active address activity and trade volume of ADA tokens, in the past month. The count of whale transactions valued at $1 million or higher increased considerably between November 3 and 6.
The US Bond Auction is the central focal point of attention this week
The economic data calendar is relatively light in the world's largest economy this week. However, the focus remains on Treasuries. Two Mondays ago, 10-year U.S. yields surpassed the 5% mark for the first time since the Lehman Brothers crisis.