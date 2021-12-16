USD/MXN testing key support near 20.90 ahead of Banxico

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • The Mexican peso rises across the board on Thursday.
  • Banxico meeting ahead: rate hike of 25bps expected.
  • USD/MXN could post the lowest close in almost a month.

The USD/MXN is falling for the second day in a row on Thursday with Banxico’s decision ahead. The combination of a stronger Mexican peso and a weaker dollar versus commodity and emerging market currencies pushed the pair further to the downside. It is hovering around 20.87, near monthly lows.

After making a run to 21.35 on Wednesday, immediately after the FOMC meeting, the USD/MXN turned to the downside and it has been falling since then. Currently, it is trading under 20.90, looking at the December low of 20.83. A consolidation under 20.85/90 should add more strength to the Mexican peso. The next barrier stands at 20.65.

If USD/MXN manages to hold above 20.85/90 a rebound toward 21.05 initially seem likely in the sessions ahead. Above the next resistance stands at 21.20 that also contains the 20-day moving average.

Banxico set to hike again

Among emerging market currencies, the Mexican peso is a top performs on Thursday ahead of Banxico’s decision. Market participants expect the Bank of Mexico to hike the key interest rate by 25 basis points to 5.25%. Some mentioned a potential for a 50 bps hike. The inflation rose further above 7%; and together with the new message of the Fed poses a challenge to Banxico.

Technical levels

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 20.875
Today Daily Change -0.1870
Today Daily Change % -0.89
Today daily open 21.062
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 21.2113
Daily SMA50 20.7841
Daily SMA100 20.4384
Daily SMA200 20.2699
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 21.3642
Previous Daily Low 21.04
Previous Weekly High 21.3825
Previous Weekly Low 20.8417
Previous Monthly High 22.1557
Previous Monthly Low 20.2514
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 21.1638
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 21.2403
Daily Pivot Point S1 20.9466
Daily Pivot Point S2 20.8312
Daily Pivot Point S3 20.6224
Daily Pivot Point R1 21.2708
Daily Pivot Point R2 21.4796
Daily Pivot Point R3 21.595

 

 

