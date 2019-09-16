USD/MXN Technical Analysis: Slide from long-term trendline founds support above 20-week moving average

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso consolidates after rising more than 4% over the last two weeks. 
  • USD/MXN still biased to the downside but needs a break under 19.30 to clear the way to more losses. 

The USD/MXN pair dropped last week, extending the correction after being rejected from above a long-term downtrend line that stands around 20.05. 
The decline found support above the 20-week simple moving average, near 19.30. A weekly close below, would point to more losses, and to a test of the 18.90 area, horizontal support and also an uptrend line. 

Overview
Today last price 19.4424
Today Daily Change 0.0365
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 19.4059
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.791
Daily SMA50 19.4588
Daily SMA100 19.3111
Daily SMA200 19.2946
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.5275
Previous Daily Low 19.3468
Previous Weekly High 19.61
Previous Weekly Low 19.3468
Previous Monthly High 20.2581
Previous Monthly Low 19.1148
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.4158
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.4585
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.326
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.246
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.1453
Daily Pivot Point R1 19.5067
Daily Pivot Point R2 19.6074
Daily Pivot Point R3 19.6874

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

