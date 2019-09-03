USD/MXN Technical Analysis: Rally losses momentum, 20.15 becomes critical resistance

- The bullish pressure eased on Tuesday as USD/MXN retreats more than ten cents, from near multi-month highs to the 20.00 area.
- The main trend is still biased to the upside, but the greenback lost strength. If the pair rises and holds on top of 20.15, it would clear the way to more gains targeting 20.20, 20.25 and 20.45.
- In the short-term, the correction could continue, particularly if the pair drops holds below 20.00. The next support is seen at 19.90 followed by 19.70.
USD/MXN Daily chart
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|20.0046
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1426
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.71
|Today daily open
|20.1472
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.7693
|Daily SMA50
|19.3706
|Daily SMA100
|19.2476
|Daily SMA200
|19.3294
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.1542
|Previous Daily Low
|20.0365
|Previous Weekly High
|20.2581
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.8122
|Previous Monthly High
|20.2581
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.1148
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|20.1092
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20.0815
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20.0711
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.9949
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.9534
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20.1888
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.2303
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.3065
