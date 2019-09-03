USD/MXN Technical Analysis: Rally losses momentum, 20.15 becomes critical resistance

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • The bullish pressure eased on Tuesday as USD/MXN retreats more than ten cents, from near multi-month highs to the 20.00 area. 
  • The main trend is still biased to the upside, but the greenback lost strength. If the pair rises and holds on top of 20.15, it would clear the way to more gains targeting 20.20, 20.25 and 20.45. 
  • In the short-term, the correction could continue, particularly if the pair drops holds below 20.00. The next support is seen at 19.90 followed by 19.70. 

USD/MXN Daily chart

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 20.0046
Today Daily Change -0.1426
Today Daily Change % -0.71
Today daily open 20.1472
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.7693
Daily SMA50 19.3706
Daily SMA100 19.2476
Daily SMA200 19.3294
Levels
Previous Daily High 20.1542
Previous Daily Low 20.0365
Previous Weekly High 20.2581
Previous Weekly Low 19.8122
Previous Monthly High 20.2581
Previous Monthly Low 19.1148
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 20.1092
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 20.0815
Daily Pivot Point S1 20.0711
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.9949
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.9534
Daily Pivot Point R1 20.1888
Daily Pivot Point R2 20.2303
Daily Pivot Point R3 20.3065

 

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD comfortable below 1.1000

EUR/USD comfortable below 1.1000

The EUR/USD pair has recovered from a fresh yearly low on the back of disappointing US data. The advance was modest as the shared currency remains out of the market’s favor. Bears still targeting 1.0820.

GBP/USD holds around 1.2100 ahead of Parliament vote

GBP/USD holds around 1.2100 ahead of Parliament vote

The GBP/USD pair tested the 1.2100 figure after plummeting to its lowest since October 2016, amid hopes MPs will be able to block a no-deal Brexit. Dollar’s weakness helped to keep the pair afloat.

USD/JPY drops below 106 as dismal PMI data weigh on USD

USD/JPY drops below 106 as dismal PMI data weigh on USD

After spending the first day of the week fluctuating in a very tight range above the 106 handle, the USD/JPY pair came under strong selling pressure in the last couple of hours and is now losing 0.32% on the day at 105.88.

Gold taking back the lime-light and hunting down recent highs

Gold taking back the lime-light and hunting down recent highs

Gold prices have been on the rise again on Tuesday with US traders and investors coming back after the Labour Day holidays to what is a toxic-cocktail of Brexit and trade war risks.

Australian GDP Preview: market anticipates the worst possible scenario

Australian GDP Preview: market anticipates the worst possible scenario

Australian Gross Domestic Product for the second quarter of the year will be out early Wednesday, with the market expecting a 0.5% quarterly growth and a 1.4% advance yearly basis. 

